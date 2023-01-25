CTP N : CEE's Fastest-Growing Retailer, LPP, and Leading Logistics Developer CTP Join Forces with New 65,000 sqm Regional Distribution Hub at CTPark Bucharest West, Romania

Bucharest, 25 January 2023 - The evolution of CTPark Bucharest West in Romania as the pre-eminent regional distribution logistics centre in southeastern Europe and beyond, has been further boosted with CEE's fastest growing fashion retailer, LPP, leasing a 65,000 sqm facility at Europe's biggest industrial and logistics park by area. The deal represents the first partnership between Poland's LPP and CTP in Europe, where Romania represents second market in the CTP's 9.9 million sqm portfolio by gross lettable area (GLA).

Amsterdam-listed CTP is the largest owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in continental Europe by GLA.

Sebastian Sołtys, vice-president of LPP Logistics, said:

"The Romanian market has remained one of the key ones in terms of LPP's business development for several years now. In just 2.5 years, the number of LPP branded stores in the country has doubled - from 59 at the end of 2019 to 118 at the end of the first half of 2022. Taking this into account, the decision to lease a new warehouse facility in Romania to service the LPP sales network was a natural direction for us. This will be our second warehouse facility in the country, so we are confident that our knowledge of the market and local conditions will allow us to further boost our potential as a logistics operator in the region"

The LPP centre will be located in a newly built monoblock building (with no partition walls) which, upon completion, will be one of the largest of its type in Romania measuring some 160,000 sqm of GLA. CTPark Bucharest West spans an area of approx. 770,000 sqm and is located on the A1 highway around 23 km from the Romanian capital. The park offers a high-quality working environment for its tenants and over 2,000 employees and, with facilities including a restaurant, coffee shop, medical services, leisure & entertainment areas, green space and bicycle paths, also serves as a community hub for neighbouring districts. A supermarket and sports ground are planned for future expansion phases while the bicycle paths will be extended.

Ana Dumitrache, Country Head CTP Romania, said:

"Since 2020 we've had regular year-on-year openings of major distribution centres across our Park, and CTP's new partnership with LLP comes hot on the heels of the signing of a 50,000 sqm lease with a major logistics group in late 2022 at CTPark Bucharest West featuring a new regional distribution hub for its retail client. This second major leasing transaction in just a few months is further confirmation that Bucharest has passed a tipping point and is now the logistics centre and distribution gateway for the whole of south-eastern Europe. CTPark Bucharest West and our other parks in and around the city also enable our partners to access other leading intra-regional markets via CTP's Central European core axis to western Europe."

About CTP

CTP is the largest owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in Continental Europe by gross leasable area, owning over 9.9 million m² of spaces in 10 countries. CTP is the only developer in the region with its entire portfolio BREEAM certified and its operations carbon-neutral in 2021, underpinning its commitment to a sustainable business. For more information, visit ctp.eu.

LPP Logistics is a logistics operator managing LPP Group's procurement and distribution network comprising distribution centres and fulfillment centres with a total area of nearly 450,000 sqm. It operates on three continents and provides a full range of logistics services - via sea, rail and road freight - through the operation of its own customs agency and advanced warehouse logistics systems such as WMS, warehouse automation and Warehouse Intelligence solutions based on artificial intelligence algorithms.

LPP is a Polish family business and one of the fastest growing clothing retailers in the region of Central and Eastern Europe. For 30 years, it has been successfully operating in Poland and abroad, offering its collections in such prestigious capitals as London, Helsinki and Tel Aviv. LPP SA manages five fashion brands: Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito, and Sinsay, whose offer is available today in stationary and online stores in nearly 40 markets worldwide. The company operates a chain of over 1,800 stores with a total area of 1.5 million m2 and distributes clothing and accessories in three continents. LPP is also a major employer with over 24,000 people in its offices and sales organisations in Poland, Europe, Asia, and Africa. The company is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the WIG20 index and included in the prestigious MSCI Poland index.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

CTP

Maarten Otte, Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

CTP

Patryk Statkiewicz

Mobile: +31 (0) 629 596 119 | Office: +31 (0) 629 596 119

Email: patryk.statkiewicz@ctp.eu

Bellier Communication

Steve Hays

Mobile: +31 6 52 31 07 62

Email: steve.hays@bellierfinancial.com