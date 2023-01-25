Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. CTP N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTPNV   NL00150006R6

CTP N.V.

(CTPNV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:22:13 25/01/2023 GMT
12.82 EUR   -0.31%
01/16Ctp N : Automotive Glazing Manufacturer Saint-Gobain Sekurit Leases 21,300 sqm in CTPark Ilowa, one of the Largest Logistics and Industrial Parks Under Construction in Poland
PU
01/11Ctp N : Stefan de Goeij Rejoins CTP as ESG and Energy Lead to Drive Sustainability Agenda
PU
01/11Ctp N : Announcement - Stefan de Goeij Rejoins CTP
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTP N : CEE's Fastest-Growing Retailer, LPP, and Leading Logistics Developer CTP Join Forces with New 65,000 sqm Regional Distribution Hub at CTPark Bucharest West, Romania

01/25/2023 | 09:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bucharest, 25 January 2023 - The evolution of CTPark Bucharest West in Romania as the pre-eminent regional distribution logistics centre in southeastern Europe and beyond, has been further boosted with CEE's fastest growing fashion retailer, LPP, leasing a 65,000 sqm facility at Europe's biggest industrial and logistics park by area. The deal represents the first partnership between Poland's LPP and CTP in Europe, where Romania represents second market in the CTP's 9.9 million sqm portfolio by gross lettable area (GLA).

Amsterdam-listed CTP is the largest owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in continental Europe by GLA.

Sebastian Sołtys, vice-president of LPP Logistics, said:

"The Romanian market has remained one of the key ones in terms of LPP's business development for several years now. In just 2.5 years, the number of LPP branded stores in the country has doubled - from 59 at the end of 2019 to 118 at the end of the first half of 2022. Taking this into account, the decision to lease a new warehouse facility in Romania to service the LPP sales network was a natural direction for us. This will be our second warehouse facility in the country, so we are confident that our knowledge of the market and local conditions will allow us to further boost our potential as a logistics operator in the region"

The LPP centre will be located in a newly built monoblock building (with no partition walls) which, upon completion, will be one of the largest of its type in Romania measuring some 160,000 sqm of GLA. CTPark Bucharest West spans an area of approx. 770,000 sqm and is located on the A1 highway around 23 km from the Romanian capital. The park offers a high-quality working environment for its tenants and over 2,000 employees and, with facilities including a restaurant, coffee shop, medical services, leisure & entertainment areas, green space and bicycle paths, also serves as a community hub for neighbouring districts. A supermarket and sports ground are planned for future expansion phases while the bicycle paths will be extended.

Ana Dumitrache, Country Head CTP Romania, said:

"Since 2020 we've had regular year-on-year openings of major distribution centres across our Park, and CTP's new partnership with LLP comes hot on the heels of the signing of a 50,000 sqm lease with a major logistics group in late 2022 at CTPark Bucharest West featuring a new regional distribution hub for its retail client. This second major leasing transaction in just a few months is further confirmation that Bucharest has passed a tipping point and is now the logistics centre and distribution gateway for the whole of south-eastern Europe. CTPark Bucharest West and our other parks in and around the city also enable our partners to access other leading intra-regional markets via CTP's Central European core axis to western Europe."

About CTP

CTP is the largest owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in Continental Europe by gross leasable area, owning over 9.9 million m² of spaces in 10 countries. CTP is the only developer in the region with its entire portfolio BREEAM certified and its operations carbon-neutral in 2021, underpinning its commitment to a sustainable business. For more information, visit ctp.eu.

LPP Logistics is a logistics operator managing LPP Group's procurement and distribution network comprising distribution centres and fulfillment centres with a total area of nearly 450,000 sqm. It operates on three continents and provides a full range of logistics services - via sea, rail and road freight - through the operation of its own customs agency and advanced warehouse logistics systems such as WMS, warehouse automation and Warehouse Intelligence solutions based on artificial intelligence algorithms.

LPP is a Polish family business and one of the fastest growing clothing retailers in the region of Central and Eastern Europe. For 30 years, it has been successfully operating in Poland and abroad, offering its collections in such prestigious capitals as London, Helsinki and Tel Aviv. LPP SA manages five fashion brands: Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito, and Sinsay, whose offer is available today in stationary and online stores in nearly 40 markets worldwide. The company operates a chain of over 1,800 stores with a total area of 1.5 million m2 and distributes clothing and accessories in three continents. LPP is also a major employer with over 24,000 people in its offices and sales organisations in Poland, Europe, Asia, and Africa. The company is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the WIG20 index and included in the prestigious MSCI Poland index.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

CTP
Maarten Otte, Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +420 730 197 500
Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

CTP
Patryk Statkiewicz
Mobile: +31 (0) 629 596 119 | Office: +31 (0) 629 596 119
Email: patryk.statkiewicz@ctp.eu

Bellier Communication
Steve Hays
Mobile: +31 6 52 31 07 62
Email: steve.hays@bellierfinancial.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

CTP NV published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 09:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CTP N.V.
01/16Ctp N : Automotive Glazing Manufacturer Saint-Gobain Sekurit Leases 21,300 sqm in CTPark I..
PU
01/11Ctp N : Stefan de Goeij Rejoins CTP as ESG and Energy Lead to Drive Sustainability Agenda
PU
01/11Ctp N : Announcement - Stefan de Goeij Rejoins CTP
PU
2022Ctp N : Suppliers Group Code of Conduct
PU
2022Ctp N : Group Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy
PU
2022Ctp N : Group Anti-Fraud Policy - Construction
PU
2022Ctp N : Group Anti-discrimination and Harrasment Policy
PU
2022Ctp N : Group Code of Conduct
PU
2022Central Petroleum Subsidiary Signs East Coast Gas Supply Agreement with South32 Canning..
MT
2022Central Petroleum Starts Flowing Sales Gas at Palm Valley 12 Well
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 513 M 558 M 452 M
Net income 2022 518 M 563 M 456 M
Net Debt 2022 5 013 M 5 453 M 4 422 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,41x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 5 711 M 6 212 M 5 037 M
EV / Sales 2022 20,9x
EV / Sales 2023 17,7x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart CTP N.V.
Duration : Period :
CTP N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 12,86 €
Average target price 15,57 €
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Remon L. Vos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Wilkinson CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Barbara A. Knoflach Chairman
Gerard van Kesteren Independent Non-Executive Director
Susanne Eickermann-Riepe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTP N.V.16.49%6 212
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.32%1 769
WHA CORPORATION-6.37%1 750
MONTEA N.V.10.96%1 305
PROPERTY FOR INDUSTRY LIMITED0.00%737
AMATA CORPORATION-5.16%715