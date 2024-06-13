Bucharest, 12th of June 2024 -CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has leased 12,500 sqm of warehouse space atCTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal, Romania's pioneering industrial park featuring an air cargo terminal, toHelpShip, a leading e-fulfillment and logistics solutions provider, part ofeuShipments.com's group and logistics network.

The expansion reflects HelpShip's rapid growth, more than doubling its operational capacity from 5,300 sqm in less than a year. This strategic move is in response to the increasing demand for fulfillment and logistics services driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce in Romania, the second-largest market in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). HelpShip's expansion aligns with its commitment to providing efficient and reliable logistics solutions to its growing portfolio of e-commerce clients.

Aurel Cîrstea, Business Development Manager, CTP Romania, said: "HelpShip is a very dynamic company, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit of the modern e-commerce era, and its remarkable growth and development within the key location of CTPark Oradea Cargo shows how a great partnership looks like. The success of our tenants is like our own and we are proud to be a part of this successful story."

The prime location of the warehouse within the industrial park CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal ensures seamless connectivity to key transportation routes, facilitating swift and cost-effective distribution of goods. With its fulfillment center strategically located in CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal, HelpShip achieves next-day deliveries to both Romania and Hungary, 48h for deliveries to Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia and 3 to 5 working days for deliveries to the rest of the EU. The Oradea logistics hub also offers a direct connection to other euShipments.com logistics network's locations: Ruse (Bulgaria), Zagreb (Croatia), Senec (Slovakia) and Ljubljana (Slovenia) through a daily linehaul route. Thus, ensuring swift and reliable shipments transit to and from these other key CEE hubs.

The rise in online shopping, accelerated by the AI boom, global digitalization, and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, has led many e-commerce businesses in the region to explore expansion opportunities and outsource their logistics needs to reliable partners like HelpShip. HelpShip's clients benefit from comprehensive access to the EU-wide fulfillment and delivery network provided by euShipments.com.

Ștefan Popa, CEO of HelpShi, said: "I started with my own online store and faced numerous challenges with the supply chain. This experience highlighted the opportunity to create a fulfillment company that could streamline these processes. Today, HelpShip stands as a testament to that vision. We are thrilled to share our continued growth in Romania and announce the expansion of our operations, securing a modern 12,500 square meters warehouse in CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal. Currently, we process around 500,000 orders per month, and we aim to maintain this volume by the end of the year."

CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal, spanning 14.4 hectares, features three buildings with a total leasable area of over 60,000 sqm and includes key infrastructure elements such as an aircraft parking apron and a taxiway connecting it to the airport runway. Strategically located in western Romania, just 10 km from Borş, the largest border point on the western border, the terminal boasts direct connections to Oradea Airport and Eurobusiness II industrial center, as well as to major neighboring cities including Timisoara, Arad, Cluj-Napoca, Deva, Debrecen, and Budapest.

Romania is CTP's second largest market, representing over 2.9 million sqm of its portfolio across Class A industrial and logistics space in more than 15 Romanian cities, including Arad, Brasov, Bucharest, Caransebes, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Deva, Oradea, Pitesti, Sibiu, Targu Mures, Timisoara, Turda, Ineu and Salonta.

About CTP

CTP is the largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in terms of gross leasable area, with 12 million sq m. GLA in 10 countries. The company certifies all new buildings under BREEAM at 'very good' or above and has achieved a negligible-risk ESG rating from Sustainalytics, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability. For more information, please visit: www.ctp.eu.

About Helpship

Helpship is a leading Romanian provider of eCommerce fulfillment and cross-border delivery solutions. As part of euShipments.com's EU-wide logistics network, the company provides local and international online merchants with over 600 delivery methods, including seamless Cash-on-delivery option for 17 European countries. The company's main fulfillment center is located at CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal, on the Romanian-Hungarian border. This strategic location ensures fast and reliable deliveries throughout the CEE region, next-day delivery to both Romania and Hungary. For more information, please visit: www.helpship.ro .

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Sorina Florescu, Head of Marketing & PR Romania

Email: sorina.florescu@ctp.eu