CTP Germany, portfolio holder, project developer and manager of logistics, commercial and industrial real estate, has appointed Mirko Parys as the new central contact for procurement as part of its large-scale rollout in Germany. His responsibilities include the analysis of the German procurement market as well as the establishment and optimization of corresponding processes for the three sales regions. To this end, Mirko Parys is currently setting up a central purchasing team at the Wuppertal site, which will henceforth be responsible for the entire German market. He will also be responsible for managing contract and price negotiations as well as maintaining existing business relationships, calculating construction projects and negotiating framework agreements.

Hailing from the Ruhr region and with more than 17 years of professional experience in the construction industry, the qualified industrial sales and purchasing manager brings industry knowledge from the fields of hybrid construction, civil engineering and industrial construction - as well as practical experience in refrigerator construction, the food industry, turnkey construction and the construction of logistics parks.

Most recently, Parys served as purchasing manager for the pan-European developer and operator of logistics and commercial real estate VGP. Here he was responsible for leading the project buyers and technical buyers as well as designing and implementing new purchasing strategies, process development on ORGA and working level.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to contribute my many years of experience in the field of logistics and commercial real estate and to be part of a real new beginning at CTP Germany. In coordination with the German locations, we have already started to implement new procurement structures at CTP."

Alexander Hund, Managing Director South, welcomes the new colleague to the team: "After our start in Germany, our focus is now on establishing procurement centrally and staffing it competently. We are therefore delighted to have found in Mirko Parys someone who has remarkable expertise in the procurement of capital goods for major projects and is very familiar with green and brownfield projects."

About CTP Germany

CTP Germany is a portfolio holder, project developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in Germany.

CTP Germany is part of CTP Group, the largest portfolio holder, developer and manager of logistics parks and industrial properties in continental Europe. As part of CTP Group, it is able to unlock the potential of the portfolio through active asset management, redensification, development, repositioning and acquisitions. The objective is clear: CTP aims to double its current gross leasable area in Germany to 3.4 million square meters by 2026 and align its portfolio with the Core and Core+ risk classes.

Further information at https://www.ctp.eu/germany/

