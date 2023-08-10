CTP N.V. H1-2023 Results CTP REPORTS COMPANY SPECIFIC ADJUSTED EPRA EPS OF €0.36 DRIVEN BY STRONG LIKE-FOR-LIKE RENTAL GROWTH OF 7.5%; EPRA NTA PER SHARE UP 7.4% AMSTERDAM, 10 August 2023 - CTP N.V. (CTPNV.AS), ("CTP", the "Group" or the "Company") recorded in H1-2023 Net Rental Income of €268.3 million, up 26.8% y-o-y, and like-for-like rental growth of 7.5%, mainly driven by indexation and reversion on renegotiations and expiring leases. The contracted revenues for the next 12 months stood at €654 million as at 30 June 2023. CTP's expected Yield-on-Cost ("YoC") for the 1.8 million sqm of projects under construction increased to an industry-leading 10.6% from 10.1% at year-end 2022. The Group's standing portfolio grew to 11.0 million sqm of GLA owned as at 30 June 2023, while the Gross Asset Value ("GAV") increased by 8.2% to €12.4 billion. EPRA NTA per share increased by 7.4% to €14.84. Company specific adjusted EPRA earnings increased by 25.4% to €158.1 million. CTP's Company specific adjusted EPRA EPS amounted to €0.36, on track to reach CTP's guidance of €0.72 for 2023. Remon Vos, CEO, comments: "We saw a strong pick-up in leasing during the second quarter with in total 850,000 sqm signed during H1-2023. As occupier demand remains robust and the supply of new industrial & logistics space is decreasing, vacancies stay low, allowing us to continue to drive rental growth, with the rental levels of new leases that we signed in H1-2023 up 12% compared to H1-2022. The business-smart CEE region has seen strong growth in recent years and is expected to continue to outperform in the years ahead. The industrial & logistics sector in CEE benefits from structural demand drivers, such as professionalisation of supply chains, e-commerce, and occupiers seeking to enhance the resilience of their supply chains through nearshoring and friend-shoring, with production in Europe for Europe, as the CEE region offers the best cost location. We continue to deliver on our promises, the expected YoC of our 1.8 million sqm of development projects, which have a potential rental income of €133 million, increased to 10.6%, and we expect that to improve further during the year, thanks to decreasing construction costs and higher rents. Our industry-leading YoC and profitable pipeline also continues to drive positive revaluations, as we mobilise our landbank, which we have been able to acquire at attractive prices." Page 1

Key Highlights In € million H1-2023 H1-2022 % Increase Net Rental Income 268.3 211.5 +26.8% Net valuation result on investment property 417.2 499.0 -16.4% Profit for the period 469.6 490.2 -4.2% Company specific adjusted EPRA earnings 158.1 126.0 +25.4% In € H1-2023 H1-2022 Company specific adjusted EPRA EPS 0.36 0.30 +20.5% In € million 30 June 2023 31 Dec. 2022 % Increase Investment Property ("IP") 10,992.7 10,124.2 +8.6% Investment Property under Development ("IPuD") 1,247.9 1,193.3 +4.6% 30 June 2023 31 Dec. 2022 % Increase EPRA NTA per share €14.84 €13.81 +7.4% Expected YoC of projects under construction 10.6% 10.1% LTV 45.9% 45.4% Continued high levels of leasing demand from broad tenant base In H1-2023, CTP signed leases for 850,000 sqm, with contracted annual rental income of €56 million, and an average monthly rent per sqm of €5.47 (H1-2022: €4.88). Average monthly rent leases signed per sqm Q1 Q2 H1 2022 €4.87 €4.88 €4.88 2023 €5.31 €5.56 €5.47 Increase +9% +14% +12% Nearly two-thirds of those leases were with existing tenants, in line with CTP's business model of growing with existing tenants in existing parks. Some of the main leasing deals included a 54,000 sqm prolongation with TD Synnex a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for IT ecosystems, 52,000 sqm with Taiwan headquartered Inventec, which produces computers, notebooks, servers and other IoT devices and 28,000 sqm with a German automotive firm which develops electrified drive technologies, all in the Czech Republic. 27,000 sqm with Titan X, a global supplier of cooling systems for commercial vehicle manufacturers, 25,000 sqm with a German renewable energy developer and service provider and 25,000 sqm with TRUMPF Huettinger, a global manufacturer of power supplies for plasma coating, induction heating, and laser excitation processes, all in Poland. In Romania, CTP signed a lease agreement of 18,500 sqm with a retail company distributing sport apparel. Leveraging these drivers allowed CTP to increase its average market share in the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia from 27.8% at year-end 2022, to 28.0% as at H1- 2023 and it remains the largest owner of industrial and logistics real estate assets in those markets. The Group is also the market leader in Serbia and Bulgaria. Page 2

With over 1,000 clients, CTP has a wide and diversified international tenant base, consisting of blue-chip companies with strong credit ratings. CTP's tenants represent a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, high-tech/IT, automotive, and e-commerce, retail, wholesale, and third-party logistics. This tenant base is highly diversified, with no single tenant accounting for more than 2.5% of its annual rent roll, which leads to a stable income stream. CTP's top 50 tenants only account for 33.3% of its rent roll and most are in multiple CTParks. Strong cash flow generating portfolio The Company's occupancy came to 93%1, this slight decrease compared to 31 December 2022 (94%) is primarily due to the delivery of CTPark Amsterdam City. The Group's client retention rate remains strong at 92% (H1-2022: 91%) and demonstrates CTP's ability to leverage longstanding client relationships. The portfolio WAULT stood at 6.5 years (H1-2022: 6.4 years), in line with the Company's target of >6 years. Rent collection level stood at 99.8% in H1-2023(FY-2022: 99.7%), with no deterioration in payment profile. Rental income amounted to €280.4 million, up 21.7% y-o-y on an absolute basis. On a like-for- like basis, rental income grew 7.5%, mainly driven by indexation and reversion on renegotiations and expiring leases. The Group has put measures in place to limit service charge leakage, especially in Czech Republic and Germany, which resulted in the improvement of the Net Rental Income to Rental Income ratio from 92% in H1-2022 to 96% in H1-2023. Consequently, the Net Rental Income increased 26.8% y-o-y. An increasing proportion of the rental income generated by CTP's investment portfolio benefits from inflation protection. Since end-2019, all the Group's new lease agreements include a double indexation clause, which calculates annual rental increases as the higher of: a fixed increase of 1.5%-2.5% a year; or

1.5%-2.5% a year; or the Consumer Price Index 2 . As at 30 June 2023, 58% of income generated by the Group's portfolio includes this double indexation clause, and the Group is on track to increase this to around 70% by the end of 2023. The reversionary potential at H1-2023 stood at 14.1%. New leases have been signed continuously above ERV's, illustrating continued strong market rental growth and supporting valuations. The contracted revenues for the next 12 months stood at €654 million as at 30 June 2023, increasing 21.5% y-o-y, showcasing the strong cash flow generation of CTP's investment portfolio. Excluding CTPark Amsterdam City: 94% With a mix of local and EU-27 / Eurozone CPI Page 3

Profitable pipeline increasing CTP continued its disciplined investment in its highly profitable pipeline. In H1-2023, the Group completed 413,000 sqm of GLA (H1-2022: 157,000 sqm). Excluding CTPark Amsterdam City, which was acquired during the construction, the developments were delivered at a YoC of 10.4%, 85% let and will generate contracted annual rental income of €16.0 million, with another €2.6 million to come when these reach full occupancy. The main own-built deliveries during H1 were: 51,000 sqm in CTPark Vienna East in Austria (fully leased to amongst others DHL, Frigologo, Quick Service Logistics, Toyota, Schachinger), 47,000 sqm in CTPark Warsaw South in Poland (leased to amongst others Fiege), 41,000 sqm in CTPark Sofia West in Bulgaria (leased to Lidl) and 25,000 in CTPark Brno Líšeň (leased to amongst others Bufab, Stannah Stairlifts, Swiss Automotive Group and Dr. Max). The Group also delivered the 120,000 sqm inner-city development CTPark Amsterdam City, the first XXL multi-story logistics building in the Netherlands. The park, including the 6MWp roof-top solar, has an ERV of €17 - 18 million, which is above the underwriting, and is currently 25% (pre-)let. The Group expects to be nearly fully let over the course of 2024. The park has obtained a BREEAM excellent rating and a A+++++ energy label, the highest available, supporting clients to realise their ESG targets. While average construction costs in 2022 were around €550 per sqm, CTP expects those to drop below €500 per sqm in 2023, in part thanks to CTP's in-house construction and procurement teams. This decline in construction costs, together with continued rental growth driven by strong occupier demand and low vacancies, has allowed CTP to increase its YoC target to 11% for new construction, an industry-leading level, supported by CTP's unique park model and in-house construction and procurement expertise. At the end of H1-2023, the Group had 1.8 million sqm of buildings under construction with a potential rental income of €133 million and an expected YoC of 10.6%. CTP has a long track record of delivering sustainable growth through its tenant-led development in its existing parks. 65% of the Group's projects under construction are in existing parks, while 28% are in new parks which have the potential to be developed to more than 100,000 sqm of GLA. Planned 2023 deliveries are 56% pre-let3 and CTP expects to reach 80%-90%pre-letting at delivery, in line with historical performance. As CTP acts in most markets as general contractor, it is fully in control of the process and timing of deliveries, allowing the Company to speed-up or slow-down depending on tenant demand, while also offering tenants flexibility in terms of building requirements. In Poland, the Group signed in total of more than 190,000 sqm of (pre-)lettings and has more than 40,000 sqm under advanced negotiations. The supply of new industrial & logistics space in Poland is estimated to decrease by up to 40% between 2022 and 2024, while the market has seen a record net absorption of 4.2 million sqm in 2022 and rent increases of up to 30%. This continued in H1-2023, with net absorption of almost 2.0 million sqm, and CTP is well positioned to benefit from those trends. 3 Excluding Poland, where the Group has more speculative developments in new parks as part of its market entry. Page 4