CTP N : HOSTS INVESTOR/ANALYST DAY AND ASSET TOUR

AMSTERDAM, 21 September 2022 - CTP N.V. (ticker CTPNV.AS), ('CTP' or the 'Company') continental Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of high quality industrial and logistics real estate, is today hosting an investor and analyst day, along with providing a choice of asset tours on 22 September at CTParks in and around Prague, Czech Republic, Bratislava, Slovakia and Vienna, Austria. The investor and analyst day will comprise several presentations by, and panel discussions with, third-party experts from Savills, CBRE, Avison Young, Buck Consulting and Erste Group Bank AG, CTP clients including Raben Group N.V., Dr Maxx, Kompan, as well as key members of CTP's executive and regional management teams.

Management will today elaborate on the Company's growth ambition to continue to deliver attractive and sustainable shareholder returns by:

Driving further value creation from its existing 9.5 million sqm investment portfolio, by capturing the current rent reversion potential of 12% and increasing the level of inflation protection on its rental income

Delivering organic growth through the disciplined, profitable and predominately pre-let development of its 20 million sqm landbank, which offers the potential to double the size of its investment portfolio to 20 million sqm GLA and increase contracted rental income to over €1 billion pa over the coming years

Building an additional 100 MW of solar power plants in 2023, thereby moving further towards meeting its ESG aspirations as well as growing additional income streams

Furthermore, the Company targets a Company specific adjusted EPRA EPS of €0.72 for FY2023, a 20% increase on the FY2022 target of €0.60, and confirms its IPO target of double-digit Company specific adjusted EPRA EPS growth until 2026, whilst maintaining the Group's:

LTV target of between 40-45%

Target Yield on Cost of c.10%

Dividend policy of paying out 70%-80% of its Company specific adjusted EPRA earnings

Remon Vos, CEO said:

"Since its IPO in 2021, CTP has delivered on its strategy and outperformed the initial targets set, and today we embark on a new chapter in the Company's disciplined and profitable growth trajectory. At the centre of our growth strategy is CTP's deep-rooted, market-leading position throughout the CEE industrial and logistics real estate sector, where we are seeing record demand for high-quality space, together with low levels of suitable stock. Despite the growing macro-economic headwinds, occupational demand in this region continues to be supported by long-term structural drivers such as industrial relocation to low cost and skilled labour markets and the 'nearshoring' of corporate supply chains. We are well positioned to build on our success to date, by continuing to capture these attractive and enduring sector fundamentals."

Patrick Zehetmayr, Group CFO said:

"We aim to double the size of CTP's investment portfolio over the coming years by further scaling up our pan-European, vertically integrated operating platform, leveraging our long-standing client relationships and utilising our unmatched 20 million sqm landbank. The Group's portfolio of investment assets, which provides a sizable and resilient foundation from which to further expand our footprint, also offers clear opportunities for further value creation and earnings growth as we continue to proactively capture the unprecedented rental growth in many of our core markets. With the above in mind, together with our solid capital structure, proven business model and dynamic entrepreneurial culture, we are excited about the opportunity ahead and confident in CTP's ability to deliver on its ambitions and in turn provide shareholders with attractive income and value growth over the medium term."

A copy of today's presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website from 0900 CEST. A recording of today's presentations and panel discussions will be made available on the website from tomorrow 22 September 2022.https://www.ctp.eu/investors/

Important notice about forward looking information

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CTP. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targets", "may", "aims", "likely", "would", "could", "can have", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement.

About CTP

CTP is Continental Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate1, owning over 9.5 million sqm of space across 10 countries. CTP became carbon neutral in operations from 2021, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit our corporate website: www.ctp.eu

1 by gross lettable area (GLA)

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

CTP

Patrick Zehetmayr, Group CFO

Email: patrick.zehetmayr@ctp.eu



IR TEAM

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Bellier Communication

Steve Hays, Managing Director

Mobile: +31 6 52 31 07 62

Email: steve.hays@bellierfinancial.com