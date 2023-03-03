Advanced search
    CTPNV   NL00150006R6

CTP N.V.

(CTPNV)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:18 2023-03-03 am EST
12.74 EUR   -0.78%
03:30pCtp N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
05:17aFY-2022 Results
AQ
03:39aCtp N : CTP Full Year 2022 results
PU
CTP N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

03/03/2023 | 03:30pm EST
CTP N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
CTP N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date03 mar 2023
Issuing institutionCTP N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentctpnv-2022-12-31-en-a2211-00095.zip

Date last update: 03 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

CTP NV published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 20:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
