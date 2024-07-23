Leading Fashion Brand LPP Signs Deal for New E-Commerce Facility at CTPark Bucharest West

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), announces LPP, one of Central Europe's fastest growing fashion retailers is moving into a new e-commerce facility at CTPark Bucharest West. LPP, which is already an occupier at the Park is together with CTP, extending its current building to support the delivery of the new facility. This will take LPP's total footprint at the Park to around 90,000 sqm with the new e-commerce facility comprising around 40,000 sqm with the remainder of the building being used as an LPP distribution centre.

LPP's new e-commerce facility represents a significant strategic move for the business as it bolsters its e-commerce operations, providing ample space for online sales fulfilment. The facility that is set to employ up to 1,500 people, will benefit from the latest technology including state-of-the-art conveyor systems and workstations with the capacity to store up to 4 million items. The e-commerce facility will also be highly sustainable in its operations with photovoltaic panels, a rainwater recovery system and electric car charging stations enhancing energy efficiency and sustainable travel to the Park.

CTPark Bucharest West is the largest industrial park in Europe spanning approximately 857,000 sqm. It is ideally located to support businesses with the manufacturing, transport and the distribution of goods. The Park sits on the A1 highway providing excellent access to Bucharest's growing population and the rest of Europe, while the major Port of Constanta on the Black Sea is also within easy reach. The close proximity to the Port of Constanta will also enable LPP to efficiently receive orders from its Asian suppliers. The new e-commerce facility will also support deliveries from the wider LPP logistics network and act as a cross-dock hub for deliveries from Poland.

CTPark Bucharest West also benefits from CTP's unique Clubhaus concept that means the park goes far beyond providing logistics space alone. Clubhaus is an onsite community hub for the Park's 2,500 employees that includes spaces for meetings, lectures, and training sessions, alongside a canteen, supermarket, amphitheatre, outdoor areas for exercise and an onsite surgery for medical appointments. All this helps ensure CTPark Bucharest West functions as a thriving business ecosystem as well as a logistics destination.

Ionuț Anghel, Regional Development Manager at CTP,said: "LPP's new e-commerce facility at CTPark Bucharest West has been designed and delivered to meet LPP's individual requirements that will support the continued growth of its business. We worked closely with LPP at every stage to ensure the facility could be successfully delivered within a tight timeframe. It represents another shining example of how we build close relationships with existing clients to become their long-term property partners. Because we have an understanding of their business we're ready and able to deliver the space they need when they need it."

Sebastian Sołtys, President of the Management Board of LPP Logistics, said: "The recognition of LPP brands in Southern Europe built for several years now is paying off in the form of positive results and optimistic sales forecasts. For logistics, this means the need to optimise processes and adapt them to growing volumes, so that at the final stage the customer can enjoy product availability and fast delivery. In order to meet these expectations, we have decided to launch the second e-commerce warehouse in Romania, which will allow us to increase our operational capacity and speed up order fulfilment. This is our third investment in this country, one of the fastest growing countries in the region. An unquestionable advantage of this location is its strategic location in relation to the Black Sea port of Constanta, which makes it possible for us to diversify our shipping paths and receive the Group's orders directly from Asian suppliers."

