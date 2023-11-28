Amsterdam, 28 November 2023 - CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has signed a 10-year lease for 21,000 sqm at CTPark Gdańsk Port with major Polish cargo operator Morska Agencja Gdynia (MAG).

MAG has taken a 10-year lease at CTPark Gdańsk Port, a major new sustainable logistics park that CTP is developing in Gdańsk, Poland, having selected the prestigious and strategically positioned park as the new location for its company headquarters. Comprising more than 20,700 sqm of warehouse space and around 300 sqm of office space, MAG's decision to integrate its existing warehouse space into one prime location will enable the company to optimise its processes and operations, facilitating the company's growth and ambitions. The lease transaction was brokered by consultancy firm Newmark.

MAG was created over 70 years ago in 1951 to represent foreign shipping lines, shipowners, Protection & Indemnity providers, and to provide agency services for ships. In the 1990s, it expanded its scope of operations to include rail forwarding as well as goods warehousing and distribution. Today, MAG holds a leading position in the maritime industry in Poland, carrying out comprehensive multimodal transport of an extensive range of cargo.

MAG has leased space in the CTPark Gdańsk Port logistics park of approximately 21,000 sqm from where the company will provide warehousing services and transshipment of goods from various market sectors, including foodstuffs, industrial goods and photovoltaic systems. Logistics processes will be facilitated by CTPark Gdańsk Port's unique location, between the only deep-water terminal in the Baltic Sea region - the Baltic Hub - and the A1 motorway. Around 40 people will be employed at the new headquarters.

CTPark Gdańsk Port is strategically located between the largest transshipment port on the Baltic Sea and the Gdańsk northern railway port. The excellent location of the facility is particularly important for customers with cross-border operations in Scandinavian and Baltic countries.

Currently under construction and nearing completion, CTPark Gdańsk Port is located on an area of 21.3 ha and will ultimately consist of two facilities with a total area of 117,000 sqm. MAG's 10-year lease commences at the beginning of March 2024 and CTP anticipates that the entire complex will be in operation by mid-2024. To date, 47% of CTPark Gdańsk is already pre-leased.

Krzysztof Laskowski, Vice-President at Morska Agencja Gdynia said:

"Relocating our headquarters to CTPark Gdańsk Port will enable us to centralise and streamline our operations, helping us to consolidate our market leading position. Having a strategically located position from which to run our operations, as well as a high level of flexibility in our warehouses, are both fundamental factors for the smooth-running of the business, where on a daily basis we are dealing with multiple partners and transport routes from Asia to Europe. The robust specification provided by CTPark Gdańsk Port, which includes floor strength of 7 tonnes/sqm, as well as advanced security systems which fulfilled the stringent requirements of our contractors, also played a very important role."

Bogi Gabrovic, Deputy Country Head at CTP Poland said

"Pomerania, where CTPark Gdańsk Port is located, is one of Poland's key regions for handling logistics and forwarding processes. We gave a great deal of thought to selecting CTPark Gdańsk Port's strategic location and ensuring that the accompanying infrastructure would meet the expectations of tenants, helping them to fulfil their long-term commercial ambitions. Our partnership with Morska Agencja Gdynia is confirmation that our warehouse and production complex is distinguished by the highest level of competitiveness and exceeds the requirements set by the market."

Michal Rafalowicz, Regional Director at Newmark Poland said:

"We've been working with MAG for a long time and have an excellent understanding of their needs and expectations, so the negotiation process was very smooth. The process has been strategically planned to combine several warehouse facilities into one to increase the operational efficiency for the client. Selecting CTPark Gdańsk Port as the new location for MAG's headquarters is a shrewd choice for the company's operations, significantly reducing operating costs. We would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate MAG on the IBJ Award the business recently received in London."

ABOUT CTP

CTP is the largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in terms of gross leasable area, with 11.2 million sq m. GLA in 10 countries (as of 30 September 2023). The company certifies all new buildings under BREEAM at 'very good' or above and has achieved a negligible-risk ESG rating from Sustainalytics, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability. For more information, please visit: www.ctp.eu.

