CTP N : NOTICE OF 2022 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

AMSTERDAM, 25 July 2022 - CTP N.V. (CTPNV.AS), ('CTP' or the 'Company') Continental Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of high quality industrial and logistics real estate by gross lettable area (GLA), will announce its 2022 Half Year Financial Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022, on Wednesday, 10 August 2022.

On the day, at 08.30am (BST) and 09.30am (CEST), the Company will host a presentation and Q&A session for analysts and investors, via a live webcast and audio conference call.

To view the live webcast, please register ahead at: https://www.investis-live.com/ctp/62ab3c6f3854dd0e0048511b/sdfb

To join the presentation by telephone, please dial one of the following numbers and enter the participant access code 486305.

UK 0800 640 6441 United Kingdom (Local) 020 3936 2999 All other locations +44 (0) 203 936 2999

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

The recording will also be available on-demand until Wednesday 17 August 2022. To access the telephone replay dial one of the numbers below and enter the participant access code 368342.

UK 020 3936 3001 USA 1 845 709 8569 All other locations +44 20 3936 3001

CTP Group

CTP is Continental Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial properties by gross lettable area, with more than 9.3 million sqm of space in 10 countries as of 31 March 2022. CTP is the only developer in the region with a fully BREEAM-certified portfolio and became carbon neutral in 2021, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit our website: www.ctp.eu.