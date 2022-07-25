Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. CTP N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTPNV   NL00150006R6

CTP N.V.

(CTPNV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:19 2022-07-25 am EDT
11.78 EUR   -0.51%
04:24aCTP N : NV Notice of 2022 Half Year Financial Results
PU
07/19Central Petroleum Advances Drilling at Palm Valley 12 Well
MT
07/15CTP N : expands industrial park ark Craiova East and attracts A&D Pharma – Dr.Max Group among its tenants
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CTP N : NV Notice of 2022 Half Year Financial Results

07/25/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CTP N.V. NOTICE OF 2022 HALF YEAR

FINANCIAL RESULTS

AMSTERDAM, 25 July 2022 - CTP N.V. (CTPNV.AS), ('CTP' or the 'Company') Continental Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of high quality industrial and logistics real estate by gross lettable area (GLA), will announce its 2022 Half Year Financial Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022, on Wednesday, 10 August 2022.

On the day, at 08.30am (BST) and 09.30am (CEST), the Company will host a presentation and Q&A session for analysts and investors, via a live webcast and audio conference call.

To view the live webcast, please register ahead at: https://www.investis- live.com/ctp/62ab3c6f3854dd0e0048511b/sdfb

To join the presentation by telephone, please dial one of the following numbers and enter the participant access code 486305.

UK

0800 640 6441

United Kingdom (Local)

020 3936 2999

All other locations

+44 (0) 203 936 2999

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

The recording will also be available on-demand until Wednesday 17 August 2022. To access the telephone replay dial one of the numbers below and enter the participant access code 368342.

UK

020 3936 3001

USA

1 845 709 8569

All other locations

+44 20 3936 3001

ENDS

CTP Group

CTP is Continental Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial properties by gross lettable area, with more than 9.3 million sqm of space in 10 countries as of 31 March 2022. CTP is the only developer in the region with a fully BREEAM- certified portfolio and became carbon neutral in 2021, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit our website: www.ctp.eu.

Disclaimer

CTP NV published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CTP N.V.
04:24aCTP N : NV Notice of 2022 Half Year Financial Results
PU
07/19Central Petroleum Advances Drilling at Palm Valley 12 Well
MT
07/15CTP N : expands industrial park ark Craiova East and attracts A&D Pharma – Dr.Max Gr..
PU
07/13CTP N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/08Tex Cycle Technology Unit Forms Photovoltaic System Development JV in Thailand
MT
07/01Central Petroleum's Loan Facility Extension Becomes Unconditional
MT
06/30CTP N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
06/22THE LARGEST PHARMACEUTICAL STORAGE F : CTP delivers a 35,000 sq m built-to-suit warehouse ..
PU
06/21Palm Valley 12 Well in Northern Territory Reach Total Depth of 2,058 Meters
MT
06/16CTP N.V. Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 541 M 553 M 553 M
Net income 2022 536 M 548 M 548 M
Net Debt 2022 4 566 M 4 668 M 4 668 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,25x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 5 134 M 5 248 M 5 248 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,9x
EV / Sales 2023 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart CTP N.V.
Duration : Period :
CTP N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,84 €
Average target price 18,19 €
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Remon L. Vos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Wilkinson CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Barbara A. Knoflach Chairman
Gerard van Kesteren Independent Non-Executive Director
Susanne Eickermann-Riepe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTP N.V.-36.68%5 248
MONTEA NV-27.61%1 586
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.40%1 314
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-16.48%1 200
TRITAX EUROBOX PLC-18.38%927
PROPERTY FOR INDUSTRY LIMITED-16.11%792