CTP N.V. is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 10.9 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 31 March 2023. CTP N.V. certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a 'Low-Risk' ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business.