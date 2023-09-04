R.L. Vos - CTP N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction04 sep 2023
Person obliged to notifyR.L. Vos
Issuing institutionCTP N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares337.286.991,00
|Number of voting rights337.286.991,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(CTP Holding B.V.)
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding75,26 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real75,26 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding75,26 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real75,26 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 04 September 2023
