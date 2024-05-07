In December 2023, CTP signed a contract with Scan Global Logistics Kft., which occupies almost 13,000 square metres of space in CTPark Budapest East's ULL2 Hall. Thanks to the quickly established excellent partnerships and the flexible services offered, the logistics provider added an additional 7,800 m2 of leased space in the first quarter of 2024 in the ULL3 building, which is currently undergoing BREEAM certification.

Founded almost 50 years ago, Scan Global Logistics offers a wide range of logistics and freight forwarding services to its partners in more than 50 countries and over 180 locations on six continents. The company opted for the CTPark Budapest East logistics park in Üllő, because it was able to move into immediately available rental space at a competitive market price with flexible services.

The ongoing interior and exterior renovation of Scan Global Logistics' BREEAM-rated ULL2 Hall has seen the installation of modern technical solutions, including new cladding, solar panels on the roof to improve sustainability, and a heat pump for the office areas. In addition, the old lighting fixtures were replaced with LED lights this year, a new security camera system was installed and the fence was renovated.

Thanks to the quickly established first-rate partnerships and the world-class services provided, Scan Global Logistics has already expanded its rental space in the logistics park, to the mutual benefit of both parties. On the one hand, CTP's strategic objective is to support the expansion needs of tenants by developing long-term relationships with them, while holding on to ownership and operating the properties to a high standard over the long term. On the other hand, in addition to outstanding services, the company can also increase its competitiveness by developing its existing corporate base and infrastructure in the same logistics park.

The BREEAM 'Very Good' certification of the newly occupied ULL3 Hall is in progress and CTP has installed solar panels to provide green energy. In addition, the existing cooling/heating system in the office areas will be replaced with heat pump technology and, at the tenant's request, the fire alarm system will be rebuilt to allow for higher storage heights.

Another important factor in the expansion was the excellent location of the logistics park near Üllő, 8 km from Budapest, at the junction of the M0 ring road and the M4 motorway. CTPark Budapest East is not only easily accessible from all motorways due to its proximity to the M0, but also has a large workforce available, making it an ideal site for both logistics and manufacturing companies.

The new agreement signals that CTP continues to maintain and renew its existing real estate portfolio, in addition to new developments, in order to make its halls sustainable and competitive with the latest technologies and technical solutions.

Péter Tar, CTP Hungary's Senior Business Development Manager, commented "We are delighted that Scan Global Logistics - which is already present at our park in Üllő and which signed its first lease contract with CTP Group in Hungary - has already significantly expanded its leased space with us. It is also an indication that we base our partnerships on long-term successful cooperation and that all our efforts are focused on providing our tenants with high quality, flexible and competitive services. The new hall occupied by Scan Global Logistics is also being continuously upgraded to cater for the latest sustainable needs and to provide cutting-edge digital solutions."

Gábor Kovács, Managing Director of Scan Global Logistics Hungary and Regional Director of the CEE region added "We moved into CTPark Budapest East just a few months ago, where we have established a very good cooperation with CTP, so it seemed clear that we would look for another hall here as we expand our organisational structure and real estate portfolio. We are very pleased that CTP was able to quickly provide us with an outstanding leased facility, which also reflects our commitment to sustainability,"

