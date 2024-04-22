Warsaw, 22nd April 2024 -CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has expanded its Polish land bank by nearly half a million sqm. The company has purchased investment land in four strategic locations that provide the opportunity to build approximately 200,000 sqm of leasable space in the short term, with this land in Łódź, Toruń and the Warsaw agglomeration ready to start the development process. This land acquisition is part of CTP's strategy announced last year to invest EUR 300 million in Poland to grow its warehouse portfolio - a key growth market for CTP.

As Piotr Flugel, Managing Director at CTP Polska explains: "With the purchase of a portfolio of properties in the north-central part of the country, our land bank in Poland now exceeds 3 million sqm. The land secured will provide CTP with development opportunities over the next three years and will further increase the pace of business park development. We are already among the top three industrial and warehouse developers in terms of supply - we expect our local portfolio to get close to 1 million sqm of total space by the end of the year. Strategically located land is a key investment for us, which enables us to establish long-term business partnerships and meet the needs of our diverse customers in the logistics, warehousing and manufacturing sectors,"

The newly acquired land is located in the eastern part of the Łódź agglomeration, in Toruń, as well as in Janki and Nowy Konik, towns adjacent to Warsaw. All of the acquired investment areas have the necessary permits to start the construction of logistics, warehousing and industrial facilities. CTParks will be built on their premises - these will mainly be urban warehouses, which are a key element in the adaptation of supply chains to current market conditions - to meet the growing pressure to shorten both distribution networks and deliveries in the 'same day delivery' model.

As Bogi Gabrovic, Director of Client Relations & Corporate Affairs at CTP Polska explains "There is growing activity from foreign and domestic investors, which means we are seeing strong demand for logistics and industrial space ready for lease virtually immediately. We are talking about spaces designed with energy-efficient technology and equipped with lighting systems that significantly improve the comfort of working for many hours and are not just used for storing goods. We will therefore develop the recently purchased land into business parks aimed at different types of tenants: from smaller service and retail companies to companies involved in light manufacturing or logistics operators."

CTP's strategy is to carry out investments in a multi-tenant model. In practice, this means building facilities designed to serve multiple tenants in a single location. This will also be the case with the business parks that will be built on newly acquired land. This will be possible thanks to the varying range of individual tenant modules - from small areas of 500 sqm and above, through logistics centres, to additionally illuminated and insulated production spaces of 2,000 sqm and above. In this way, CTP will enable tenants to flexibly manage their space according to their changing needs.

ABOUT CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 11.8 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 31 December 2023. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Karin Mizak

Head of Marketing, CTP

E: karin.mizak@ctp.eu

M: +48 532 566 712

Monika Sadowska

Senior Consultant

Linkleaders

E: monika.sadowska@linkleaders.pl

M: +48 502 243 620