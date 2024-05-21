Bucharest, Romania - May 21, 2024 - CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), expands its partnership with Cargus, one of the most important courier companies in Romania, with the inauguration of a new location in Sibiu. This development underscores CTP's commitment to fostering strategic alliances and supporting the growth of its partners.

The long-term partnership between Cargus and CTP began four years ago with a single location in Timisoara and has since grown to include multiple locations across regional cities and the capital. In 2022, CTP provided Cargus with an 11,000 sq m state-of-the-art warehouse at CTPark Bucharest, equipped with the latest technology. A year later, Cargus expanded into Oradea, establishing operations in the first industrial park with a cargo terminal, CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal. The latest addition to the collaboration between CTP and Cargus brings the total area to over 20,000 square meters across four locations, spanning the four key cities in Romania. The newest location, recently delivered within CTPark Sibiu, comprises a spacious 3,000 square meters within a larger building totaling 9,000 square meters.

With a new parcel sorting line and modern automatic weighing equipment, Cargus' hub in Sibiu will process a larger volume of parcels - up to 40,000 per day, thus responding to the growth of the e-commerce market and the needs of merchants for quality courier services. The warehouse will process packages for both home delivery services and for delivery to the SHIP & GO network. More, the new location has in place one Cargus SHIP & GO location from where consumers can pick-up and drop-off their packages.

Nelu Gheorghiță, Chief Operating Officer Cargus, said: "Our new Hub located in CTPark Sibiu is part of Cargus' strategy to continue to invest in modern, state of the art facilities that can meet increasing demand in volumes and offer customers high-standard qualitative services. More, Sibiu Hub is a custom-made facility following Cargus needs in terms of operational standards alongside integrating energy efficient systems for a reduced impact on environment. The warehouse in Sibiu is one the seven facilities Cargus is planning to relocate this year, part of the strategy and commitment to delivering the highest quality of services to its customers."

Sibiu, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and strategic location, emerges as an attractive destination for logistics and manufacturing endeavors, and is a prime location for businesses seeking optimal logistical and operational solutions.

Andrei Bențea, Senior Business Development Director at CTP Romania, said: "We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Cargus through the establishment of a new facility in Sibiu. Sibiu's vibrant economy and favorable business environment make it an ideal destination for companies looking to expand their operations. We are proud to play a role in facilitating Cargus' growth and success in this dynamic region."

CTP currently owns a portfolio of over 2.6 million sqm with 30 industrial parks across more than 15 locations in Romania, which span from Bucharest to Timisoara, Oradea, Cluj, Sibiu and Brasov, being able to accommodate manufacturing facilities, logistics and other key industries such as retail and automotive.

