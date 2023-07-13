CTP N.V. notice of H1-2023 results

AMSTERDAM, 13 July 2023 - CTP N.V. (CTPNV.AS), ('CTP' or the 'Company') Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, will announce its H1-2023 results on Thursday, 10 August 2023.

On the day, at 09.00 am (GMT) and 10.00 am (CET) the Company will host a video presentation and Q&A session for analysts and investors, via a live webcast and audio conference call.

To view the live webcast, please register ahead at: https://www.investis-live.com/ctp/64ad542e2be9e41300770b52/bstf

To join the presentation by telephone, please dial one of the following numbers and enter the participant access code 915204.

Germany +49 32 22109 8334 The Netherlands +31 85 888 7233 United Kingdom +44 20 3936 2999 United States +1 646 664 1960

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

A recording will be available on CTP's website within 24 hours after the presentation: https://www.ctp.eu/investors/financial-reports/

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

CTP

Maarten Otte

Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email:maarten.otte@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

CTP

Patryk Statkiewicz

Group Head of Marketing & PR

Mobile: +31 6 29 59 61 19

Email:patryk.statkiewicz@ctp.eu

