CTP N.V. notice of H1-2023 results

AMSTERDAM, 13 July 2023 - CTP N.V. (CTPNV.AS), ('CTP' or the 'Company') Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, will announce its H1-2023 results on Thursday, 10 August 2023.

On the day, at 09.00 am (GMT) and 10.00 am (CET) the Company will host a video presentation and Q&A session for analysts and investors, via a live webcast and audio conference call.

To view the live webcast, please register ahead at: https://www.investis-live.com/ctp/64ad542e2be9e41300770b52/bstf

To join the presentation by telephone, please dial one of the following numbers and enter the participant access code 915204.

Germany

+49 32 22109 8334

The Netherlands

+31 85 888 7233

United Kingdom

+44 20 3936 2999

United States

+1 646 664 1960

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

A recording will be available on CTP's website within 24 hours after the presentation: https://www.ctp.eu/investors/financial-reports/

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

CTP

Maarten Otte

Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email:maarten.otte@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

CTP

Patryk Statkiewicz

Group Head of Marketing & PR

Mobile: +31 6 29 59 61 19

Email:patryk.statkiewicz@ctp.eu

About CTP

CTP Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 10.9 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 31 March 2023. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a 'Low-Risk' ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

