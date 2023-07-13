CTP N.V. notice of H1-2023 results
AMSTERDAM, 13 July 2023 - CTP N.V. (CTPNV.AS), ('CTP' or the 'Company') Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, will announce its H1-2023 results on Thursday, 10 August 2023.
On the day, at 09.00 am (GMT) and 10.00 am (CET) the Company will host a video presentation and Q&A session for analysts and investors, via a live webcast and audio conference call.
To view the live webcast, please register ahead at: https://www.investis-live.com/ctp/64ad542e2be9e41300770b52/bstf
To join the presentation by telephone, please dial one of the following numbers and enter the participant access code 915204.
Germany
+49 32 22109 8334
The Netherlands
+31 85 888 7233
United Kingdom
+44 20 3936 2999
United States
+1 646 664 1960
Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.
A recording will be available on CTP's website within 24 hours after the presentation: https://www.ctp.eu/investors/financial-reports/
CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES
CTP
Maarten Otte
Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +420 730 197 500
Email:maarten.otte@ctp.eu
CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:
CTP
Patryk Statkiewicz
Group Head of Marketing & PR
Mobile: +31 6 29 59 61 19
Email:patryk.statkiewicz@ctp.eu
About CTP
CTP Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 10.9 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 31 March 2023. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a 'Low-Risk' ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu
