CTP N : signs extension of Revolving Credit Facility

AMSTERDAM, 20 February 2023 - CTP today announces that it successfully signed an extension of its Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF").

The size of the RCF, which has a maturity of 3 years with two 1-year extension options, was increased from €400 million to €500 million. While initially a standard margin is applicable, there is the potential to make the facility sustainability-linked with the margin depending on CTP's achievement on certain defined sustainability KPI's.

The 10 lenders represent a mix of commercial banks active in the CEE region and international banks.

CTP will publish its FY-2022 results on 3 March 2022.

