Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. CTP N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTPNV   NL00150006R6

CTP N.V.

(CTPNV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36:00 2023-02-17 am EST
13.56 EUR   -0.29%
02:10aCtp N : signs extension of Revolving Credit Facility
PU
02/01Ctp N : notice of FY-2022 results
PU
01/31Ctp N : Serbia Business Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTP N : signs extension of Revolving Credit Facility

02/20/2023 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM, 20 February 2023 - CTP today announces that it successfully signed an extension of its Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF").

The size of the RCF, which has a maturity of 3 years with two 1-year extension options, was increased from €400 million to €500 million. While initially a standard margin is applicable, there is the potential to make the facility sustainability-linked with the margin depending on CTP's achievement on certain defined sustainability KPI's.

The 10 lenders represent a mix of commercial banks active in the CEE region and international banks.

CTP will publish its FY-2022 results on 3 March 2022.

Contact details for analyst and investor enquiries:

CTP
Maarten Otte
Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +420 730 197 500
Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Contact details for media enquiries:

CTP
Patryk Statkiewicz
Group Head of Marketing & PR
Mobile: +31 6 29 59 61 19
Email: patryk.statkiewicz@ctp.eu

About CTP
CTP is Continental Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by GLA, owning over 9.9 million sqm of space across 10 countries as at 30 September 2022. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a 'Low-Risk' ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

Attachments

Disclaimer

CTP NV published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 07:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CTP N.V.
02:10aCtp N : signs extension of Revolving Credit Facility
PU
02/01Ctp N : notice of FY-2022 results
PU
01/31Ctp N : Serbia Business Update
PU
01/30Diana Shipping Unit Signs Time Charter Contract for Ultramax Dry Bulk Vessel; Shares Ri..
MT
01/25Ctp N : CEE's Fastest-Growing Retailer, LPP, and Leading Logistics Developer CTP Join Forc..
PU
01/16Ctp N : Automotive Glazing Manufacturer Saint-Gobain Sekurit Leases 21,300 sqm in CTPark I..
PU
01/11Ctp N : Stefan de Goeij Rejoins CTP as ESG and Energy Lead to Drive Sustainability Agenda
PU
01/11Ctp N : Announcement - Stefan de Goeij Rejoins CTP
PU
2022Ctp N : Group Code of Conduct
PU
2022Ctp N : Group Anti-discrimination and Harrasment Policy
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 510 M 544 M 544 M
Net income 2022 517 M 552 M 552 M
Net Debt 2022 5 013 M 5 346 M 5 346 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,81x
Yield 2022 3,44%
Capitalization 6 022 M 6 421 M 6 421 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,6x
EV / Sales 2023 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart CTP N.V.
Duration : Period :
CTP N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,56 €
Average target price 15,59 €
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Remon L. Vos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Wilkinson CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Barbara A. Knoflach Chairman
Gerard van Kesteren Independent Non-Executive Director
Susanne Eickermann-Riepe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTP N.V.22.83%6 421
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.01%1 883
WHA CORPORATION-5.39%1 673
MONTEA N.V.17.42%1 369
PROPERTY FOR INDUSTRY LIMITED0.00%719
TRITAX EUROBOX PLC14.33%679