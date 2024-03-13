Bucharest, Romania - March 11, 2024- CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), is strengthening its Romanian team with the appointment of Andrei Brinzea as Business Development Director.

Andrei Brinzea brings an extensive experience in real estate, as well as energy and creativity to the team, in combination with his eye for a good deal and his motivation to look after the needs of the tenants and local communities in line with CTP's values and principle of doing business.

With more than two decades of experience in property business, Andrei has been working with market leaders such as LIDL, Kaufland, CBRE, and, in the past years, has been active at Cushman & Wakefield. Joining CTP, the Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties, is a next logical step in Andrei's career.

CTP has plans to further grow the Romanian portfolio through construction and acquisitions, continue developing its unique CTPark network.

Remon Vos, CEO, CTP, stated: "As our business in Romania grows, so too does our company. In his new role, Andrei will be responsible for the business development and leasing team in Romania, which he will further extend to provide even better services to CTPs tenants, and also to initiate new projects and continue to develop properties within the many CTP developments throughout Romania."

Andrei will be working closely with Remon Vos and the Romanian management team, including Eleonora Amariutei, CFO.

Andrei Brinzea, Business Development Director, said: "Joining CTP Romania as the Business Development Director marks not just a new chapter in my career, but a commitment to shaping spaces that inspire innovation, foster communities, and build a sustainable future. Here, I stand at the intersection of vision and reality, driven to turn ambitious ideas into tangible landmarks that elevate our shared landscapes. Together, we'll craft not just buildings, but beacons of progress."

CTP has been active in Romania since 2015 and has invested more than 1,5 billion EUR. Currently, CTP owns and operates industrial and warehouse properties with total lettable area of approx. 2.6 million sq m with, having additional 200,000 sq m under construction and being able to accommodate manufacturing facilities, logistics and other key industries such as retail, defense industries and automotive.

CTP Romania employes 100 professionals divided in 7 regional teams throughout Romania.

About CTP

CTP is the largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in terms of gross leasable area, with 11.2 million sq m. GLA in 10 countries (as of 30 September 2023). The company certifies all new buildings under BREEAM at 'very good' or above and has achieved a negligible-risk ESG rating from Sustainalytics, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability. For more information, please visit: www.ctp.eu.

