Bucharest, Romania - March 11, 2024- CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), is strengthening its Romanian team with the appointment of Andrei Brinzea as Business Development Director.
Andrei Brinzea brings an extensive experience in real estate, as well as energy and creativity to the team, in combination with his eye for a good deal and his motivation to look after the needs of the tenants and local communities in line with CTP's values and principle of doing business.
With more than two decades of experience in property business, Andrei has been working with market leaders such as LIDL, Kaufland, CBRE, and, in the past years, has been active at Cushman & Wakefield. Joining CTP, the Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties, is a next logical step in Andrei's career.
CTP has plans to further grow the Romanian portfolio through construction and acquisitions, continue developing its unique CTPark network.
Remon Vos, CEO, CTP, stated:
Andrei will be working closely with Remon Vos and the Romanian management team, including Eleonora Amariutei, CFO.
Andrei Brinzea, Business Development Director, said:
CTP has been active in Romania since 2015 and has invested more than 1,5 billion EUR. Currently, CTP owns and operates industrial and warehouse properties with total lettable area of approx. 2.6 million sq m with, having additional 200,000 sq m under construction and being able to accommodate manufacturing facilities, logistics and other key industries such as retail, defense industries and automotive.
CTP Romania employes 100 professionals divided in 7 regional teams throughout Romania.
About CTP
CTP is the largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in terms of gross leasable area, with 11.2 million sq m. GLA in 10 countries (as of 30 September 2023). The company certifies all new buildings under BREEAM at 'very good' or above and has achieved a negligible-risk ESG rating from Sustainalytics, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability. For more information, please visit: www.ctp.eu.
CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:
Sorina Florescu
Head of Marketing & PR CTP Romania
Email: sorina.florescu@ctp.eu
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CTP NV published this content on 11 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 23:19:03 UTC.