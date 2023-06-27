Stutthgart, 27th June 2023: CTP Germany, the developer, owner and manager of industrial and logistics space, has started developing its first new construction project in Germany. CTP has acquired a brownfield site with over 59,600 m² to the southeast of Bremen. The site was formerly a municipal landfill, so intensive demolition and processing work will first be carried out before construction work begins.

The property is located directly at the A27/A1 freeway intersection and therefore provides potential occupiers with quick transport links to Bremen city center, the northeast, and the west of Germany. As a result, the property is set to serve as an attractive hub for businesses requiring transport and logistics space.

Sustainable features that will help tenants operate sustainably, include a photovoltaic system on the building's roof, providing onsite energy for occupiers. Modern air source heat pumps will also heat the building and ensure it does not depend on fossil fuels for any of its energy. These measures mean the building is likely to achieve the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB), Gold certification.

Timo Hielscher, Managing Director West of CTP Germany, is pleased with the start of the development in Bremen:

"In Bremen, our team is currently developing the first new building for CTP in Germany - a milestone with great significance. We are confident that we are providing our future tenants with a logistics property that will fully meet their needs in terms of connectivity, amenities and sustainability."

For CTP, the revitalization of brownfield sites is a tried-and-tested means of counteracting the ongoing sealing of land and at the same time provides urgently needed space for production, industry, logistics and trade.

[Link]

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 10.9 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 31 March 2023. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a 'Low-Risk' ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES IN GERMANY:

CTP Germany

Alexander Hund

Managing Director South

Mobile: +49 160 81 92 724

Email: alex.hund@ctp.eu

teamtosse GmbH

Dr. Daniel Bambach

Mobile: +49 (89) 41 41 75 290

EMail: daniel.bambach@teamtosse.de

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES FOR THE GROUP:

CTP

Patryk Statkiewicz

Group Head of Marketing & PR

Mobile: +31 (0) 629 596 119

Email: patryk.statkiewicz@ctp.eu

SEC Newgate

James Carnegie

Mobile: +44 (0)7827 486 224

Email: CTP@SECNewgate.co.uk