CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. (CIVX) takes over Coke Hunter Hospitality Group Inc., a Travel Center/Convenience Store and Casual Dining/Fast Food operations, CIVX will become the holding company for Coke Hunter.

Torrance, California, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. (OTC: CIVX) ("CIVX"), an OTC Market company and Coke Hunter Hospitality Group, Inc. (Coke Hunter) announce the Agreement for a Business Combination, where CTR Investments becomes the holding company for Coke Hunter Hospitality Group, Inc., and all of its restaurants and subsidiaries.



Coke Hunter is involved in the Travel Centers/Gas Stations/Convenience Stores and Casual Dining/Fast Food spaces. Coke Hunter is controlled by 1780 Management Group, Inc. ("1780 MANAGEMENT"), a Jefferson, GA based Travel Centers/Gas Stations/Convenience Stores and Casual Dining/Fast Food restaurants.

Anticipated Valuation & Planned Operations

CTR Investments will continue to pursue other acquisitions in other industries/sectors unrelated to Food and Beverage.

The company operates both National Brand Franchises and the Company’s own proprietary Brands. Its future growth will mainly focus on its own Brands, although it will continue to operate and develop National Brands within its space when the opportunity arises. Senior management has been in this business segment for over 25 years.

The revenues of CTR Investments & Consultants, Inc. (CTR) will be built in the hospitality segment with fast food restaurants in the fast casual dining space. Two WAYBACK Burgers restaurants will be acquired first, one with 100% ownership and another with 40% ownership. After that initial acquisition, three additional restaurants that are currently under contract will be acquired. One is a national Brand Fast Casual Dining Concept, and the other two are restaurants under the “HOT WINGS” Brand in the chicken wing and tenders menu space.

We will also acquire both Travel Centers/Gasoline Stations and Convenience Store locations that provide fast casual dining.

Projected revenues over the next 24 months will be in the area of $20,000,000.00 plus. It is anticipated that each fast casual dining location will contribute approximately $750,000.00 to $1,500,000.00 in gross revenue per annum. Projected revenue for our travel center/convenience stores can be in the range of $2,000,000.00 - $4,000,000.00 per location, per annum.

There is no limit to the number of units we will plan on rolling up over the next 24-48 months. Our projected plan is to roll up at least 15-20 units as long as we have sufficient capital for both the acquisition and the development of the locations.

Summary of Transaction

The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors and Executive Management of both CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. and 1780 Management Group, Inc., and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders of CTR Investments and satisfaction, or the waiver of, customary closing conditions identified in the business combination agreement (“SPA”).

CTR and 1780 Management have agreed in the business combination agreement, to take all necessary action to cause the board of directors of the combined companies to approve the new Board list which will include at least two independent Directors immediately, in order to meet the OTCIQ uplisting requirement.

Pete Iodice

President & CEO

Alpha Advocate Law Group PC. is serving as legal advisor to CTR on this transaction.

About 1780 Management

The company operates both National Brand Franchise's and the Company's own proprietary Brands. Its future growth will mainly be on its own brands, although it will continue to operate and develop National Brands within its space when the opportunity arises.

About CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc.

CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc., a Nevada corporation, was incorporated on October 22, 1999 pursuant to the laws of the State of Nevada.

For more information about the Company, please visit:

OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CIVX/profile

Website: http://www.ctr1780.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CTR_Investments

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ.

Contact: