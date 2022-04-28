Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CTS Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTS   US1265011056

CTS CORPORATION

(CTS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/27 04:00:02 pm EDT
32.61 USD   -1.75%
08:15aCTS : Announces First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
07:50aCTS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:42aCTS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTS : Announces First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

04/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CTS Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Delivered solid growth, further advancing diversification strategy

Lisle, Ill. - CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS), a leading global designer and manufacturer of custom engineered solutions that "sense, connect and move" today announced first quarter 2022 results.

"Our solid first quarter results highlight the progress of our diversification strategy and our ability to deliver enhanced profitability, with revenue growing 15% and Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 350-basis points. Our acquisition of TEWA Sensors in the first quarter and our recently announced agreement to acquire Ferroperm demonstrate our efforts to expand growth of non-transportation end markets and will move this portion of the business closer to 50% of total revenues in the year ahead," said Kieran O'Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. "Demand remains robust across all end markets. Our strong balance sheet and solid cash flow generation continue to be key competitive advantages as we further execute on our strategic priorities and drive value for our shareholders."

First Quarter 2022 Results

Sales were $147.7 million, up 15% year-over-year. Sales to non-transportation end markets increased 30%, and sales to the transportation end market increased 4% over the same period.

Net income was $20.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $12.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.67, up from $0.46 in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.5% compared to 20.0% in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating cash flow was $19.3 million compared to $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

2022 Guidance

Including the impact of the recent TEWA Sensors acquisition, CTS now expects full year 2022 sales to be in the range of $550 - $580 million, up from the previous guidance of $525 - $550 million and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $2.20 - $2.45, up from the previous guidance of $2.00 - $2.25. Management continues to carefully evaluate the impact of inflation, supply chain issues, COVID 19-related disruptions in China, and geopolitical risks.

Conference Call and Supplemental Materials

As previously announced, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) today to discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results. The dial-in number for the U.S. and Canada is 844-200-6205 (+1 929-526-1599, if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada). The passcode is 549088. In addition, the Company will be using a supplemental slide presentation that will be referred to during the call. The presentation and a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from CTS' website at https://www.ctscorp.com/investors/events-presentations/.

www.ctscorp.com

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Safe Harbor

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, certain assumptions and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause CTS' actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Examples of factors that may affect future operating results and financial condition include, but are not limited to: the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on CTS' business, results of operations or financial condition; changes in the economy generally and in respect to the business in which CTS operates; unanticipated issues in integrating acquisitions including TEWA Temperature Sensors and Ferroperm Piezoceramics(once closed subject to obtaining regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions); the results of actions to reposition CTS' business; rapid technological change; general market conditions in the transportation, as well as conditions in the industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets; reliance on key customers; unanticipated public health crises, natural disasters or other events; environmental compliance and remediation expenses; the ability to protect CTS' intellectual property; pricing pressures and demand for CTS' products; and risks associated with CTS' international operations, including trade and tariff barriers, exchange rates and political and geopolitical risks (including, without limitation, the potential impact the conflict between Russia and Ukraine may have on our business, results of operations and financial condition). Many of these, and other risks and uncertainties, are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS' Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings made with the SEC. CTS undertakes no obligation to publicly update CTS' forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, CTS may use non-GAAP financial measures in discussing CTS' business. These measures are intended to supplement, not replace, CTS' presentation of its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CTS' management believes that non-GAAP financial measures can be useful to investors in analyzing CTS' financial performance and results of operations over time. CTS recommends that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share, debt to capitalization ratio, controllable working capital ratio, and free cash flow. Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of CTS' fundamental business operations.

CTS believes that adjusted gross margins, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and, adjusted diluted earnings per share provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor's overall understanding of CTS' core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of CTS' fundamental business operations or were not part of CTS' business operations during a comparable period.

www.ctscorp.com

CTS believes that debt to capitalization ratio is a measurement of financial leverage and provides an insight into the financial structure of CTS and its financial strength. CTS believes the controllable working capital ratio provides an objective measure of the efficiency with which CTS manages its short-term capital needs. CTS believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash.

CTS believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which CTS operates, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Note that CTS' definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

CTS does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because CTS is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, restructuring costs, environmental remediation costs, acquisition related costs, foreign exchange rates and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of CTS' control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, CTS is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532 USA

+1 (630) 577-8800

ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

www.ctscorp.com

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OFEARNINGS- UNAUDITED

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

March 31,

2021

Net sales

$

147,695

$

128,427

Cost of goods sold

93,355

85,836

Gross margin

54,340

42,591

Selling, general and administrative expenses

21,788

18,325

Research and development expenses

6,194

5,687

Restructuring charges

312

81

Operating earnings

26,046

18,498

Other (expense) income:

Interest expense

(546

)

(555

)

Interest income

180

202

Other income (expense), net

66

(3,356

)

Total other expense, net

(300

)

(3,709

)

Earnings before income taxes

25,746

14,789

Income tax expense

5,507

2,799

Net earnings

20,239

11,990

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.63

$

0.37

Diluted

$

0.63

$

0.37

Basic weighted - average common shares outstanding:

32,123

32,319

Effect of dilutive securities

204

301

Diluted weighted - average common shares outstanding:

32,327

32,620

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.04

$

0.04

www.ctscorp.com

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

126,118

$

141,465

Accounts receivable, net

95,107

82,191

Inventories, net

52,454

49,506

Other current assets

18,366

15,927

Total current assets

292,045

289,089

Property, plant and equipment, net

97,041

96,876

Operating lease assets, net

23,212

21,594

Other Assets

Prepaid pension asset

31,882

49,382

Goodwill

117,524

109,798

Other intangible assets, net

79,849

69,888

Deferred income taxes

23,828

25,415

Other

19,365

2,420

Total other assets

272,448

256,903

Total Assets

$

684,746

$

664,462

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

60,010

$

55,537

Operating lease obligations

3,522

3,393

Accrued payroll and benefits

12,954

18,418

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

38,554

36,718

Total current liabilities

115,040

114,066

Long-term debt

50,000

50,000

Long-term operating lease obligations

22,712

21,354

Long-term pension obligations

6,464

6,886

Deferred income taxes

5,865

5,894

Other long-term obligations

4,487

2,684

Total Liabilities

204,568

200,884

Commitments and Contingencies

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock

316,496

314,620

Additional contributed capital

41,158

42,549

Retained earnings

511,197

492,242

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,445

)

(4,525

)

Total shareholders' equity before treasury stock

865,406

844,886

Treasury stock

(385,228

)

(381,308

)

Total shareholders' equity

480,178

463,578

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

684,746

$

664,462

www.ctscorp.com

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

(In millions of dollars, except per share amounts)

Adjusted Gross Margin

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2021

2020

2019

Gross margin

$

54.3

$

42.6

$

184.6

$

139.1

$

157.6

Adjustments to reported gross margin:

Inventory fair value step-up

$

0.6

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Adjusted gross margin

$

54.9

$

42.6

$

184.6

$

139.1

$

157.6

Net sales

$

147.7

$

128.4

$

512.9

$

424.1

$

469.0

Adjusted gross margin as a % of net sales

37.2

%

33.2

%

36.0

%

32.8

%

33.6

%

Adjusted Operating Earnings

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2021

2020

2019

Operating earnings

$

26.0

$

18.5

$

76.5

$

45.1

$

53.8

Adjustments to reported operating earnings:

Restructuring charges

0.3

0.1

1.7

1.8

7.4

Environmental charges

0.5

0.2

2.3

2.8

2.3

Legal settlement

-

-

-

-

(0.5

)

Transaction costs

0.5

-

-

0.3

0.7

Inventory fair value step-up

0.6

-

-

-

-

Costs of tax improvement initiatives

-

-

-

-

0.1

Total adjustments to reported operating earnings

$

1.9

$

0.3

$

3.9

$

4.9

$

10.0

Adjusted operating earnings

$

28.0

$

18.8

$

80.4

$

50.0

$

63.8

Net sales

$

147.7

$

128.4

$

512.9

$

424.1

$

469.0

Adjusted operating earnings as a % of net sales

19.0

%

14.6

%

15.7

%

11.8

%

13.6

%

www.ctscorp.com

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2021

2020

2019

Net earnings (loss)

$

20.2

$

12.0

$

(41.9

)

$

34.7

$

36.1

Depreciation and amortization expense

6.7

6.8

26.9

26.7

24.6

Interest expense

0.5

0.6

2.1

3.3

2.6

Tax expense (benefit)

5.5

2.8

(19.0

)

10.8

14.1

EBITDA

33.0

22.2

(31.8

)

75.4

77.5

Adjustments to EBITDA:

Restructuring charges

0.3

0.1

1.7

1.8

6.9

Environmental charges

0.5

0.2

2.3

2.8

2.3

Legal settlement

-

-

-

-

(0.5

)

Transaction costs

0.5

-

-

0.3

0.7

Inventory fair value step-up

0.6

-

-

-

-

Costs of tax improvement initiatives

-

-

-

-

0.1

Non-cash pension expense

-

1.9

132.4

2.5

0.8

Foreign currency (gain) loss

(0.3

)

1.3

3.3

(5.3

)

1.8

Total adjustments to EBITDA

1.7

3.5

139.7

2.1

12.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$

34.7

$

25.7

$

107.8

$

77.5

$

89.5

Net sales

$

147.7

$

128.4

$

512.9

$

424.1

$

469.0

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales

23.5

%

20.0

%

21.0

%

18.3

%

19.1

%

www.ctscorp.com

Adjusted Net Earnings

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2021

2020

2019

Net earnings (loss) (A)

$

20.2

$

12.0

$

(41.9

)

$

34.7

$

36.1

Adjustments to reported net earnings (loss):

Restructuring charges

0.3

0.1

1.7

1.8

7.4

Environmental charges

0.5

0.2

2.3

2.8

2.3

Legal settlement

-

-

-

-

(0.5

)

Transaction costs

0.5

-

-

0.3

0.7

Inventory fair value step-up

0.6

-

-

-

-

Costs of tax improvement initiatives

-

-

-

-

0.1

Non-cash pension expense

-

1.9

132.4

2.5

0.8

Foreign currency (gain) loss

(0.3

)

1.3

3.3

(5.3

)

1.8

Total adjustments to reported net earnings (loss)

$

1.7

$

3.5

$

139.7

$

2.1

$

12.6

Total adjustments, tax affected (B)

$

1.4

$

3.0

$

108.6

$

0.4

$

10.2

Tax adjustments:

Increase in valuation allowances

-

-

0.9

0.2

-

Other discrete tax items

-

-

(4.7

)

1.2

1.8

Total tax adjustments (C)

$

-

$

-

$

(3.8

)

$

1.4

$

1.8

Adjusted net earnings (A+B+C)

$

21.7

$

15.0

$

63.0

$

36.5

$

48.1

Net sales

$

147.7

$

128.4

$

512.9

$

424.1

$

469.0

Adjusted net earnings as a % of net sales

14.7

%

11.7

%

12.3

%

8.6

%

10.3

%

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2021

2020

2019

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.63

$

0.37

$

(1.30

)

$

1.06

$

1.09

Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings (loss) per share:

Restructuring charges

0.01

-

0.06

0.04

0.18

Foreign currency (gain) loss

(0.01

)

0.04

0.10

(0.16

)

0.05

Non-cash pension expense

-

0.04

3.13

0.06

0.02

Environmental charges

0.01

0.01

0.05

0.07

0.05

Transaction costs

0.02

-

-

0.01

0.02

Inventory fair value step-up

0.01

-

-

-

-

Legal settlement

-

-

-

-

(0.01

)

Discrete tax items

-

-

(0.11

)

0.04

0.05

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.67

$

0.46

$

1.93

$

1.12

$

1.45

www.ctscorp.com

Debt to Capitalization

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2021

2020

2019

Total debt (A)

$

50.0

$

50.0

$

50.0

$

54.6

$

99.7

Total shareholders' equity (B)

$

480.2

$

435.7

$

463.6

$

423.7

$

405.2

Total capitalization (A+B)

$

530.2

$

485.7

$

513.6

$

478.3

$

504.9

Total debt to capitalization

9.4

%

10.3

%

9.7

%

11.4

%

19.7

%

Controllable Working Capital

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2021

2020

2019

Net accounts receivable

$

95.1

$

81.6

$

82.2

$

81.0

$

78.0

Net inventory

$

52.5

$

47.5

$

49.5

$

45.9

$

42.2

Accounts payable

$

(60.0

)

$

(53.3

)

$

(55.5

)

$

(50.5

)

$

(48.2

)

Controllable working capital

$

87.6

$

75.8

$

76.2

$

76.4

$

72.0

Quarter sales

$

147.7

$

128.4

$

132.5

$

123.0

$

115.0

Multiplied by 4

4

4

4

4

4

Annualized sales

$

590.8

$

513.6

$

530.1

$

492.1

$

460.2

Controllable working capital as a % of annualized net sales

14.8

%

14.8

%

14.4

%

15.5

%

15.7

%

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2021

2020

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

19.3

$

20.1

$

86.1

$

76.8

$

64.4

Capital expenditures

(3.4

)

(1.6

)

(15.6

)

(14.9

)

(21.7

)

Free cash flow

$

15.9

$

18.5

$

70.5

$

61.9

$

42.7

Capital Expenditures

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2021

2020

2019

Capital expenditures

$

3.4

$

1.6

$

15.6

$

14.9

$

21.7

Net sales

$

147.7

$

128.4

$

512.9

$

424.1

$

469.0

Capex as % of net sales

2.3

%

1.3

%

3.0

%

3.5

%

4.6

%

www.ctscorp.com

Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2021

2020

2019

Depreciation and amortization expense

$

6.7

$

6.8

$

26.9

$

26.7

$

24.6

Stock-based compensation expense

$

2.0

$

1.2

$

6.1

$

3.4

$

5.0

www.ctscorp.com

Disclaimer

CTS Corporation published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 12:11:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CTS CORPORATION
08:15aCTS : Announces First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
07:50aCTS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financ..
AQ
07:42aCTS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:36aEarnings Flash (CTS) CTS CORPORATION Reports Q1 EPS $0.67, vs. Street Est of $0.53
MT
07:36aEarnings Flash (CTS) CTS CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $147.7M, vs. Street Est of $134..
MT
07:31aCTS Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
04/14CTS Corporation Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference ..
GL
04/13SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Continuing to Rise Late in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/13SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Surging Wednesday, Bolstered by Chipmakers
MT
04/13CTS : to Acquire Ferroperm Piezoceramics - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CTS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 552 M - -
Net income 2022 70,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 29,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 048 M 1 048 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 3 820
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart CTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CTS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,61 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kieran M. O'Sullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashish Agrawal Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Gordon B. Hunter Independent Director
William S. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTS CORPORATION-11.19%1 048
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.85%47 271
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-19.78%41 923
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-43.62%29 899
JABIL INC.-18.96%8 051
YAGEO CORPORATION-15.12%7 462