CTS : Automotive Grade Clock Oscillator Expansion

Automotive Grade Clock Oscillator Expansion March 24, 2022 Download pdf

Lisle, IL - CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) announces an expansion to its CA Series automotive grade clock oscillator family adding devices that support complimentary LVPECL and LVDS outputs. Designed for automotive, industrial and commercial military/aerospace applications requiring wide operating temperature ranges all CA Series devices are manufactured on TS16949 certified production lines, AEC-Q200 qualified, PPAP compliant and operate over standard automotive temperature range -40°C to +125°C.

The new family additions are available in an array of compact hermetically sealed ceramic SMD package sizes, delivers standard differential load drive capability, typical rise and fall times less than 0.7ns, and standard Pin 1 output enable/disable function. Frequency stabilities span as low as ±25ppm over -40°C/+85°C range, to ±100ppm over -40°C/+125°C.

The new LVPECL and LVDS options joins the existing CA Series lineup of HCMOS output clock oscillators. The CA Series family platforms are also suitable to support a wide array of market segments; covering telecommunication infrastructure, networking, server applications, test and measurement, medical diagnostic equipment and much more; by delivering excellent phase jitter performance and extended temperature ranges for fan-less applications.

Standard product features, common market applications and new family platforms are summarized below. Please refer to individual data sheets on our website to view more performance characteristics.

Product Features

TS16949 Certified

AEC-Q200 Qualified

PPAP Compliant LVPECL and LVDS Complementary Outputs

Fundamental or 3rd Overtone Crystal

Low Phase Jitter Performance +1.8V, +2.5V or +3.3V Operation

Output Enable Standard

Tape and Reel Packaging

Small Ceramic Surface Mount Packages

- 2.5mmx2.0mm - 3.2mmx2.5mm - 5.0mmx3.2mm - 7.0mmx5.0mm

Common Frequencies Available

- 25.0000MHz

- 50.0000MHz - 74.1758MHz

- 74.2500MHz - 100.0000MHz

- 125.0000MHz - 133.0000MHz

- 150.0000MHz - 155.5200MHz

- 156.2500MHz

[Consult data sheets and contact factory for availability of frequencies not listed.]

Market Applications

Automotive Electronics

Mobile Multimedia

Railway Communication Audio/Video Systems

Industrial IoT [IIoT]

M2M Communication Industrial Controls

Gateway Communication

Medical Electronics Commercial Military/Aerospace

Energy Industry

Test and Measurement

Product Summary

MODEL PACKAGE SIZE

[mm] OUTPUT

LOGIC FREQUENCY

[MHz] SUPPLY

VOLTAGE * STABILITY TEMPERATURE

RANGE PHASE JITTER

[fs Typ] CA25P CA25L CA32P CA32L CA50P CA50L CA70P CA70L 2.5 x 2.0 3.2 x 2.5 5.0 x 3.2 7.0 x 5.0 LVPECL LVDS 13.5 - 160 1.8V 2.5V 3.3V ±25ppm

±30ppm

±50ppm ±100ppm ±150ppm -40°C to +85°C -40°C to +105°C -40°C to +125°C 500

*1.8V LVDS Output Only

http://www.ctscorp.com/connect_product_line/clock-oscillators/

Sales Contact

Production volume and samples are available now. For more information call +1-800-982-5737 (North America), +65-6481-1466 (Asia) or +1-508-435-6831 (all other regions), E-mail: frequencysales@ctscorp.com, see our website for more information as well as to contact a CTS Sales Representative or one of CTS's many distribution partners.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move.

The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia. CTS provides solutions to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets.

For more information on CTS Corporation, please visit www.ctscorp.com.

Technical Contact John Metzler Application Engineer E-mail: john.metzler@ctscorp.com Tel: +1 (630) 577-8828 Lisle, IL 60532 USA Media Relations Contact Marketing Communications Manager E-mail: mediarelations@ctscorp.com Tel: +1 (630) 577-8865 Lisle, IL 60532 USA

