    CTS   US1265011056

CTS CORPORATION

(CTS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03/24 02:23:09 pm EDT
35.02 USD   +0.37%
02:12pCTS : Automotive Grade Clock Oscillator Expansion
PU
03/22Earnings Flash (CTS) CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS Posts Q4 Revenue $505M
MT
03/17CTS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
CTS : Automotive Grade Clock Oscillator Expansion

03/24/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
Automotive Grade Clock Oscillator Expansion
March 24, 2022

Lisle, IL - CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) announces an expansion to its CA Series automotive grade clock oscillator family adding devices that support complimentary LVPECL and LVDS outputs. Designed for automotive, industrial and commercial military/aerospace applications requiring wide operating temperature ranges all CA Series devices are manufactured on TS16949 certified production lines, AEC-Q200 qualified, PPAP compliant and operate over standard automotive temperature range -40°C to +125°C.

The new family additions are available in an array of compact hermetically sealed ceramic SMD package sizes, delivers standard differential load drive capability, typical rise and fall times less than 0.7ns, and standard Pin 1 output enable/disable function. Frequency stabilities span as low as ±25ppm over -40°C/+85°C range, to ±100ppm over -40°C/+125°C.

The new LVPECL and LVDS options joins the existing CA Series lineup of HCMOS output clock oscillators. The CA Series family platforms are also suitable to support a wide array of market segments; covering telecommunication infrastructure, networking, server applications, test and measurement, medical diagnostic equipment and much more; by delivering excellent phase jitter performance and extended temperature ranges for fan-less applications.

Standard product features, common market applications and new family platforms are summarized below. Please refer to individual data sheets on our website to view more performance characteristics.

Product Features

  • TS16949 Certified
  • AEC-Q200 Qualified
  • PPAP Compliant
  • LVPECL and LVDS Complementary Outputs
  • Fundamental or 3rd Overtone Crystal
  • Low Phase Jitter Performance
  • +1.8V, +2.5V or +3.3V Operation
  • Output Enable Standard
  • Tape and Reel Packaging

Small Ceramic Surface Mount Packages

- 2.5mmx2.0mm - 3.2mmx2.5mm - 5.0mmx3.2mm - 7.0mmx5.0mm

Common Frequencies Available

- 25.0000MHz
- 50.0000MHz

- 74.1758MHz
- 74.2500MHz

- 100.0000MHz
- 125.0000MHz

- 133.0000MHz
- 150.0000MHz

- 155.5200MHz
- 156.2500MHz

[Consult data sheets and contact factory for availability of frequencies not listed.]

Market Applications

  • Automotive Electronics
  • Mobile Multimedia
  • Railway Communication
  • Audio/Video Systems
  • Industrial IoT [IIoT]
  • M2M Communication
  • Industrial Controls
  • Gateway Communication
  • Medical Electronics
  • Commercial Military/Aerospace
  • Energy Industry
  • Test and Measurement

Product Summary

MODEL

PACKAGE SIZE
[mm]

OUTPUT
LOGIC

FREQUENCY
[MHz]

SUPPLY
VOLTAGE *

STABILITY

TEMPERATURE
RANGE

PHASE JITTER
[fs Typ]

CA25P

CA25L

CA32P

CA32L

CA50P

CA50L

CA70P

CA70L

2.5 x 2.0

3.2 x 2.5

5.0 x 3.2

7.0 x 5.0

LVPECL

LVDS

13.5 - 160

1.8V

2.5V

3.3V

±25ppm
±30ppm
±50ppm

±100ppm

±150ppm

-40°C to +85°C

-40°C to +105°C

-40°C to +125°C

500

*1.8V LVDS Output Only

http://www.ctscorp.com/connect_product_line/clock-oscillators/

Sales Contact
Production volume and samples are available now. For more information call +1-800-982-5737 (North America), +65-6481-1466 (Asia) or +1-508-435-6831 (all other regions), E-mail: frequencysales@ctscorp.com, see our website for more information as well as to contact a CTS Sales Representative or one of CTS's many distribution partners.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move.
The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia. CTS provides solutions to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets.

For more information on CTS Corporation, please visit www.ctscorp.com.

Technical Contact

John Metzler

Application Engineer

E-mail: john.metzler@ctscorp.com

Tel: +1 (630) 577-8828

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Media Relations Contact

Marketing Communications Manager

E-mail: mediarelations@ctscorp.com

Tel: +1 (630) 577-8865

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

###

Disclaimer

CTS Corporation published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 18:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
