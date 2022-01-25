Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  CTS Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CTS   US1265011056

CTS CORPORATION

(CTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTS Corporation Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/25/2022 | 02:57pm EST
LISLE, Ill., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results with management is scheduled for Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The dial-in number for the U.S. and Canada is 844-200-6205 (+1 929-526-1599, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 160107.   

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com where it will be archived for one year.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 504 M - -
Net income 2021 -34,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 66,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -31,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 097 M 1 097 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float -
Chart CTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CTS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 34,05 $
Average target price 38,33 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kieran M. O'Sullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashish Agrawal Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Gordon B. Hunter Independent Director
William S. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTS CORPORATION-7.27%1 097
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.65%54 883
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.96%51 472
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-11.93%46 257
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.37%14 771
JABIL INC.-11.63%8 920