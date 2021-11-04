Log in
    CTS   US1265011056

CTS CORPORATION

(CTS)
  Report
CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

11/04/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
LISLE, Ill., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2021.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
Email: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 504 M - -
Net income 2021 -34,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 66,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -34,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 197 M 1 197 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float 55,0%
Managers and Directors
Kieran M. O'Sullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashish Agrawal Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Gordon B. Hunter Independent Director
William S. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTS CORPORATION8.24%1 197
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.16.85%53 488
AMPHENOL CORPORATION19.86%46 867
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.12%43 771
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.78%16 926
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-20.76%9 364