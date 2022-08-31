Log in
    CTS   US1265011056

CTS CORPORATION

(CTS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
42.32 USD   +0.17%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

08/31/2022 | 04:51pm EDT
LISLE, Ill., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable November 4, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532 USA
+1 (630) 577-8800
ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com


