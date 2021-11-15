CTS : Small Package TCXO Portfolio Expansion

Small Package TCXO Portfolio Expansion November 15, 2021 Download pdf

Lisle, IL - As TCXO IC supplier Asahi Kasei Microdevices [AKM] continues to recover from a factory fire that occurred in Q4 2020, they are still struggling to meet product demands. In addition, multiple supply chain shortages for materials to produce finished oscillator devices is creating long delivery lead-times.

CTS Corporation [NYSE: CTS] is using this situation as an opportunity to update our small packaged TCXO portfolio to align with performance parameters that will be available as production volumes comes back online in early Q1 2022. Along with updates to existing models, we are announcing the release of four new models 516, 517, 521 and 526. The revised portfolio for these general-purpose TCXO designs; provide frequency references with excellent phase noise and high stability performance attributes that will support multiple communication protocols.

The new and updated CTS models provide the design engineer a cost effective, small package solution; a high precision clock with a low noise frequency reference signal, tight stability options, featuring ±0.5ppm over operating temperature range -40°C to +85°C supporting GPS applications, and a choice between Clipped Sine or HCMOS outputs. Optional Voltage Control for frequency tuning [clipped sine devices] and Output Enable/Disable function [HCMOS devices] are also available.

The summaries below show standard product features, common frequencies, market applications, and model selection table. Please refer to individual data sheets on our website to see detailed performance characteristics. Contact your local CTS Representative or Inside Sales personnel to discuss your application, exploring how CTS can support your requirements.

Product Features

Clipped Sine or HCMOS Output

Low Phase Jitter Performance

Stability Options - ±0.5ppm to ±2.5ppm

Temperature Range to -40°C to +85°C

Analog Temperature Compensation Engine

Voltage Control Option for Frequency Tuning [Clipped Sine Only]

Fundamental Crystal Designs

Output Enable/Disable Standard [HCMOS Only]

Small Ceramic Surface Mount Packages

Tape and Reel Packaging

Common Frequencies Available

- 10.0000MHz

- 14.4000MHz

- 14.7456MHz

- 16.0000MHz

- 16.3840MHz - 18.4320MHz

- 19.2000MHz

- 20.0000MHz

- 24.0000MHz

- 25.0000MHz - 26.0000MHz

- 27.0000MHz

- 30.7200MHz

- 32.0000MHz

- 38.4000MHz - 40.0000MHz

- 44.0000MHz

- 48.0000MHz

- 50.0000MHz

- 52.0000MHz

[Consult factory for availability of frequencies not listed.]

Market Applications

GPS

IoT and IIoT

Wireless Connectivity

Wi-Fi/ZigBee/Bluetooth/SigFox

Base Stations/Femto Cells

Mobile Communication

Synchronous Ethernet

Metering

Test Equipment



Product Summary

Selector Guide

MODEL PACKAGE SIZE

[mm] OUTPUT LOGIC FREQUENCY

[MHz] TEMPERATURE

STABILITY TEMPERATURE

RANGE SUPPLY

VOLTAGE PHASE JITTER

[fs Typ] 516

New 2.0 x 1.6 Clipped Sine 13 - 52 ±0.5ppm

±1.0ppm

±1.5ppm

±2.0ppm

±2.5ppm -20°C to +70°C

-30°C to +85°C

-40°C to +85°C +1.8V

+2.5V

+2.8V

+3.0V

+3.3V <500 517

New 2.0 x 1.6 HCMOS 9.5 - 60 ±2.0ppm

±2.5ppm -20°C to +70°C

-30°C to +85°C

-40°C to +85°C +1.8V

+2.5V

+2.8V

+3.0V

+3.3V <500 520 2.5 x 2.0 Clipped Sine 13 - 52 ±0.5ppm

±1.0ppm

±1.5ppm

±2.0ppm

±2.5ppm -20°C to +70°C

-30°C to +85°C

-40°C to +85°C +1.8V

+2.5V

+2.8V

+3.0V

+3.3V <500 521

New 2.5 x 2.0 HCMOS 9.5 - 60 ±2.0ppm

±2.5ppm -20°C to +70°C

-30°C to +85°C

-40°C to +85°C +1.8V

+2.5V

+2.8V

+3.0V

+3.3V <500 525 3.2 x 2.5 Clipped Sine 13 - 52 ±0.5ppm

±1.0ppm

±1.5ppm

±2.0ppm

±2.5ppm -20°C to +70°C

-30°C to +85°C

-40°C to +85°C +1.8V

+2.5V

+2.8V

+3.0V

+3.3V <500 526

New 3.2 x 2.5 HCMOS 9.5 - 60 ±2.0ppm

±2.5ppm -20°C to +70°C

-30°C to +85°C

-40°C to +85°C +1.8V

+2.5V

+2.8V

+3.0V

+3.3V <500 532 5.0 x 3.2 Clipped Sine 13 - 52 ±0.5ppm

±1.0ppm

±1.5ppm

±2.0ppm

±2.5ppm -20°C to +70°C

-30°C to +85°C

-40°C to +85°C +1.8V

+2.5V

+2.8V

+3.0V

+3.3V <500 533 5.0 x 3.2 HCMOS 9.5 - 60 ±2.0ppm

±2.5ppm -20°C to +70°C

-30°C to +85°C

-40°C to +85°C +1.8V

+2.5V

+2.8V

+3.0V

+3.3V <500

https://www.ctscorp.com/connect_product_line/tcxo/

Sales Contact

Production volume and samples are available now. For more information call +1-800-982-5737 (North America), +65-6481-1466 (Asia) or +1-508-435-6831 (all other regions), E-mail: frequencysales@ctscorp.com, see our website for more information as well as to contact a CTS Sales Representative or one of CTS's many distribution partners.



About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move.

The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia. CTS provides solutions to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets.

For more information on CTS Corporation, please visit www.ctscorp.com.

Technical Contact

John Metzler

Applications Engineer

E-mail: john.metzler@ctscorp.com

Tel: +1 (630) 577-8828

Lisle, IL 60532

USA Media Relations Contact

Stacey Incavo

Marketing Communications Manager

E-mail: mediarelations@ctscorp.com

Tel: +1 (630) 577-8865

Lisle, IL 60532

USA