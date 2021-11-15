Log in
CTS : Small Package TCXO Portfolio Expansion

11/15/2021 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Small Package TCXO Portfolio Expansion
November 15, 2021

Lisle, IL - As TCXO IC supplier Asahi Kasei Microdevices [AKM] continues to recover from a factory fire that occurred in Q4 2020, they are still struggling to meet product demands. In addition, multiple supply chain shortages for materials to produce finished oscillator devices is creating long delivery lead-times.

CTS Corporation [NYSE: CTS] is using this situation as an opportunity to update our small packaged TCXO portfolio to align with performance parameters that will be available as production volumes comes back online in early Q1 2022. Along with updates to existing models, we are announcing the release of four new models 516, 517, 521 and 526. The revised portfolio for these general-purpose TCXO designs; provide frequency references with excellent phase noise and high stability performance attributes that will support multiple communication protocols.

The new and updated CTS models provide the design engineer a cost effective, small package solution; a high precision clock with a low noise frequency reference signal, tight stability options, featuring ±0.5ppm over operating temperature range -40°C to +85°C supporting GPS applications, and a choice between Clipped Sine or HCMOS outputs. Optional Voltage Control for frequency tuning [clipped sine devices] and Output Enable/Disable function [HCMOS devices] are also available.

The summaries below show standard product features, common frequencies, market applications, and model selection table. Please refer to individual data sheets on our website to see detailed performance characteristics. Contact your local CTS Representative or Inside Sales personnel to discuss your application, exploring how CTS can support your requirements.

Product Features

  • Clipped Sine or HCMOS Output
  • Low Phase Jitter Performance
  • Stability Options - ±0.5ppm to ±2.5ppm
  • Temperature Range to -40°C to +85°C
  • Analog Temperature Compensation Engine
  • Voltage Control Option for Frequency Tuning [Clipped Sine Only]
  • Fundamental Crystal Designs
  • Output Enable/Disable Standard [HCMOS Only]
  • Small Ceramic Surface Mount Packages
  • Tape and Reel Packaging

Common Frequencies Available

- 10.0000MHz
- 14.4000MHz
- 14.7456MHz
- 16.0000MHz
- 16.3840MHz

- 18.4320MHz
- 19.2000MHz
- 20.0000MHz
- 24.0000MHz
- 25.0000MHz

- 26.0000MHz
- 27.0000MHz
- 30.7200MHz
- 32.0000MHz
- 38.4000MHz

- 40.0000MHz
- 44.0000MHz
- 48.0000MHz
- 50.0000MHz
- 52.0000MHz

[Consult factory for availability of frequencies not listed.]

Market Applications

  • GPS
  • IoT and IIoT
  • Wireless Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi/ZigBee/Bluetooth/SigFox
  • Base Stations/Femto Cells
  • Mobile Communication
  • Synchronous Ethernet
  • Metering
  • Test Equipment


Product Summary

Selector Guide

MODEL

PACKAGE SIZE
[mm]

OUTPUT

LOGIC

FREQUENCY
[MHz]

TEMPERATURE
STABILITY

TEMPERATURE
RANGE

SUPPLY
VOLTAGE

PHASE JITTER
[fs Typ]

516
New

2.0 x 1.6

Clipped Sine

13 - 52

±0.5ppm
±1.0ppm
±1.5ppm
±2.0ppm
±2.5ppm

-20°C to +70°C
-30°C to +85°C
-40°C to +85°C

+1.8V
+2.5V
+2.8V
+3.0V
+3.3V

<500

517
New

2.0 x 1.6

HCMOS

9.5 - 60

±2.0ppm
±2.5ppm

-20°C to +70°C
-30°C to +85°C
-40°C to +85°C

+1.8V
+2.5V
+2.8V
+3.0V
+3.3V

<500

520

2.5 x 2.0

Clipped Sine

13 - 52

±0.5ppm
±1.0ppm
±1.5ppm
±2.0ppm
±2.5ppm

-20°C to +70°C
-30°C to +85°C
-40°C to +85°C

+1.8V
+2.5V
+2.8V
+3.0V
+3.3V

<500

521
New

2.5 x 2.0

HCMOS

9.5 - 60

±2.0ppm
±2.5ppm

-20°C to +70°C
-30°C to +85°C
-40°C to +85°C

+1.8V
+2.5V
+2.8V
+3.0V
+3.3V

<500

525

3.2 x 2.5

Clipped Sine

13 - 52

±0.5ppm
±1.0ppm
±1.5ppm
±2.0ppm
±2.5ppm

-20°C to +70°C
-30°C to +85°C
-40°C to +85°C

+1.8V
+2.5V
+2.8V
+3.0V
+3.3V

<500

526
New

3.2 x 2.5

HCMOS

9.5 - 60

±2.0ppm
±2.5ppm

-20°C to +70°C
-30°C to +85°C
-40°C to +85°C

+1.8V
+2.5V
+2.8V
+3.0V
+3.3V

<500

532

5.0 x 3.2

Clipped Sine

13 - 52

±0.5ppm
±1.0ppm
±1.5ppm
±2.0ppm
±2.5ppm

-20°C to +70°C
-30°C to +85°C
-40°C to +85°C

+1.8V
+2.5V
+2.8V
+3.0V
+3.3V

<500

533

5.0 x 3.2

HCMOS

9.5 - 60

±2.0ppm
±2.5ppm

-20°C to +70°C
-30°C to +85°C
-40°C to +85°C

+1.8V
+2.5V
+2.8V
+3.0V
+3.3V

<500

https://www.ctscorp.com/connect_product_line/tcxo/

Sales Contact
Production volume and samples are available now. For more information call +1-800-982-5737 (North America), +65-6481-1466 (Asia) or +1-508-435-6831 (all other regions), E-mail: frequencysales@ctscorp.com, see our website for more information as well as to contact a CTS Sales Representative or one of CTS's many distribution partners.


About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move.
The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia. CTS provides solutions to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets.

For more information on CTS Corporation, please visit www.ctscorp.com.

Technical Contact
John Metzler
Applications Engineer
E-mail: john.metzler@ctscorp.com
Tel: +1 (630) 577-8828
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Media Relations Contact
Stacey Incavo
Marketing Communications Manager
E-mail: mediarelations@ctscorp.com
Tel: +1 (630) 577-8865
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Disclaimer

CTS Corporation published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 20:14:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
