CTS CORPORATION

CTS CORPORATION

(CTS)
  Report
11/02 02:06:04 pm
27.685 USD   +0.16%
CTS : to Present at Baird's Global Industrial Conference
AQ
01:32pCTS to Present at Baird's Global Industrial Conference
GL
10/30CTS CORPORATION : today announced third quarter 2020 results
AQ
CTS to Present at Baird's Global Industrial Conference

11/02/2020 | 01:32pm EST

LISLE, Ill., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will be presenting virtually at Baird’s Global Industrial Conference on November 10, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. (EST). Additional information about the conference is available at www.bairdconferences.com. CTS’s investor presentation is available on the Investors page of www.ctscorp.com for those unable to attend.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

