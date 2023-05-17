Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVD   DE0005470306

CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA

(EVD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:45:55 2023-05-17 am EDT
59.80 EUR   +0.25%
09:26aAfr : CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
05/17CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/16WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until May 29, 2023
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

AFR: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/17/2023 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

17.05.2023 / 15:25 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 24, 2023
Address: https://corporate.eventim.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 24, 2023
Address: https://corporate.eventim.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

17.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Internet: www.eventim.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1635773  17.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1635773&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
09:26aAfr : CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly ..
EQ
05/17CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/16WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until May 29, 2023
DP
05/12WEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
05/09Risanamento signs deed of sale of Lotto Arena with CTS Eventim
AN
05/03CTS EVENTIM : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/26CTS EVENTIM new ticketing partner of Dresden's Semper Opera House
EQ
04/26CTS EVENTIM, New Ticketing Partner of Dresden's Semper Opera House
CI
04/19CTS EVENTIM founds EDGE, a paid media agency for the entertainment market
EQ
04/05CTS EVENTIM appoints Karsten Elbrecht as Chief Commercial Officer Ticketing Germany
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 989 M 2 160 M 2 160 M
Net income 2023 210 M 228 M 228 M
Net cash 2023 882 M 958 M 958 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,3x
Yield 2023 1,57%
Capitalization 5 726 M 6 219 M 6 219 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
EV / Sales 2024 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 042
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 59,65 €
Average target price 68,43 €
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg CEO, Director-Corporate Strategy & Marketing
Holger Hohrein Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Kundrun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Alexander Ruoff Chief Operating Officer
Cornelius Baur Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA0.08%6 219
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.23%417 845
NETFLIX, INC.13.18%148 366
PROSUS N.V.5.51%92 805
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.51.40%75 772
AIRBNB, INC.23.29%66 435
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer