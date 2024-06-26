Cts Eventim AG & Co KgaA is a Germany-based company that operates in the leisure events and cinema ticketing markets. The Company operates in two segments namely Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The objects of the Ticketing segment are to promote, sell, broker, distribute, and market tickets for cinema, concert, theater, art, sports and other events in Germany and abroad, using data processing and data transmission technologies. Its tickets are marketed through its network platform (eventim.net), its in-house ticketing product (eventim.inhouse), the sports ticketing product (eventim.tixx) and a proprietary solution for ticket sales and admission control in stadiums and arenas. The objects of the Live Entertainment segment are to plan, prepare and execute tours and events, especially music events and concerts, and to market music productions. Internationally venues are also operated. The Company operates kinoheld GmbH as a majority owned subsidiary.

Sector Internet Services