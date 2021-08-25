Log in
    EVD   DE0005470306

CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA

(EVD)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/25 01:27:45 pm
53.98 EUR   -0.74%
CTS EVENTIM : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
CTS EVENTIM : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Samsung, JD.com, Schindler, Novartis, Target...
CTS EVENTIM : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating

08/25/2021 | 01:14pm EDT
Analyst Thomas Maul from DZ Bank research gives the stock a Neutral rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 554 M 651 M 651 M
Net income 2021 -25,3 M -29,8 M -29,8 M
Net cash 2021 326 M 383 M 383 M
P/E ratio 2021 -207x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 5 220 M 6 134 M 6 137 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,83x
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 311
Free-Float 61,2%
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Grandinger Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Kundrun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Alexander Ruoff Chief Operating Officer
Jobst W. Plog Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
