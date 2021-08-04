Log in
    EVD   DE0005470306

CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA

(EVD)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/04 12:18:23 pm
57.36 EUR   -2.45%
12:09pCTS EVENTIM : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
12:28aCTS EVENTIM : to Build $214 Million Multipurpose Arena in Italy
MT
08/03CTS EVENTIM : to plan and build Italy's largest multipurpose arena in Milan
PU
CTS EVENTIM : DZ Bank remains Neutral

08/04/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
In a research note published by Thomas Maul, DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating to the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 596 M 709 M 709 M
Net income 2021 -20,5 M -24,3 M -24,3 M
Net cash 2021 161 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2021 -277x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 5 644 M 6 692 M 6 707 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,19x
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 311
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 58,80 €
Average target price 61,00 €
Spread / Average Target 3,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Grandinger Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Kundrun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Alexander Ruoff Chief Operating Officer
Jobst W. Plog Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA8.09%6 692
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.39%17 097
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA31.11%15 903
OMNICOM GROUP INC.17.08%15 624
WPP PLC17.48%15 602
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.51.15%14 182