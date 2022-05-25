Log in
    EVD   DE0005470306

CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA

(EVD)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/25 06:57:12 am EDT
56.80 EUR   -7.04%
06:32aCTS EVENTIM : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05/24CTS EVENTIM : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
05/24CTS EVENTIM : Baader Bank keeps a Sell rating
MD
CTS EVENTIM : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies

05/25/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 75.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Financials
Sales 2022 1 274 M 1 367 M 1 367 M
Net income 2022 126 M 135 M 135 M
Net cash 2022 574 M 616 M 616 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,1x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 5 865 M 6 293 M 6 293 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 563
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 61,10 €
Average target price 63,75 €
Spread / Average Target 4,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg CEO, Director-Corporate Strategy & Marketing
Andreas Grandinger Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Kundrun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Alexander Ruoff Chief Operating Officer
Juliane Thümmel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA-5.07%6 293
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.3.53%14 292
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-14.86%13 707
WPP PLC-21.79%11 960
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-33.09%11 895
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-20.77%11 680