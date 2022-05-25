Log in
Equities
Germany
Xetra
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
News
Summary
EVD
DE0005470306
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
(EVD)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate
05/25 06:57:12 am EDT
56.80
EUR
-7.04%
06:32a
CTS EVENTIM
: Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05/24
CTS EVENTIM
: DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
05/24
CTS EVENTIM
: Baader Bank keeps a Sell rating
MD
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
CTS EVENTIM : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
05/25/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 75.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
06:32a
CTS EVENTIM
: Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05/24
CTS EVENTIM
: DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
05/24
CTS EVENTIM
: Baader Bank keeps a Sell rating
MD
05/24
CTS EVENTIM
: Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/24
CTS EVENTIM
: Q1 statement / Q1 financial report 2022
PU
05/24
CTS EVENTIM makes a strong start to 2022
EQ
05/23
CTS EVENTIM
: Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/23
TikTok joins forces with CTS EVENTIM to share festival experience of Rock am Ring and D..
EQ
05/20
CTS EVENTIM
: Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05/19
RTL+ and partner CTS EVENTIM to live stream Germany?s legendary Rock am Ring festival
EQ
06:32a
CTS EVENTIM
: Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05/24
CTS EVENTIM
: DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
05/24
CTS EVENTIM
: Baader Bank keeps a Sell rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
1 274 M
1 367 M
1 367 M
Net income 2022
126 M
135 M
135 M
Net cash 2022
574 M
616 M
616 M
P/E ratio 2022
47,1x
Yield 2022
0,73%
Capitalization
5 865 M
6 293 M
6 293 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,15x
EV / Sales 2023
3,22x
Nbr of Employees
2 563
Free-Float
61,2%
Chart CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
61,10 €
Average target price
63,75 €
Spread / Average Target
4,34%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg
CEO, Director-Corporate Strategy & Marketing
Andreas Grandinger
Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Kundrun
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Alexander Ruoff
Chief Operating Officer
Juliane Thümmel
Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
-5.07%
6 293
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.
3.53%
14 292
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
-14.86%
13 707
WPP PLC
-21.79%
11 960
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
-33.09%
11 895
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
-20.77%
11 680
