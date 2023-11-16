CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA specializes in event organization. The group also develops a tickets distribution for cultural and sport events activity. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - event organization (67.8%): concerts, festivals, etc.; - distribution of cultural and sport events tickets (32.2%): activity ensured through a network of over 20,000 outlets located in Europe through a telephonic platform and through the Internet. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (60.8%), Italy (18.8%), Switzerland (6.8%), Austria (4.1%), Finland (2.9%), Spain (1.5%), the Netherlands (1.4%) and other (3.7%).

Sector Internet Services