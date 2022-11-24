Advanced search
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
News
Summary
EVD
DE0005470306
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
(EVD)
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
08:59 2022-11-24 am EST
59.08
EUR
+0.64%
11/22
CTS EVENTIM : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Baader Bank
MD
11/21
CTS EVENTIM : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
11/17
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
CTS EVENTIM : Raised to Buy by DZ Bank
11/24/2022 | 08:44am EST
DZ Bank's analyst Thomas Maul raises his rating from Neutral to Buy.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
11/22
CTS EVENTIM : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Baader Bank
MD
11/21
CTS EVENTIM : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
11/17
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
11/17
CTS EVENTIM : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
11/17
Cts Eventim : record year expected following strong third quarter of 2022
EQ
11/10
Afr : CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly ..
EQ
11/08
CTS EVENTIM : Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
11/07
CTS EVENTIM : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
11/07
Cts Eventim : Strong business performance in the third quarter of 2022; forecast for 2022 ..
EQ
09/27
CTS EVENTIM : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
08:44a
CTS EVENTIM : Raised to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
11/22
CTS EVENTIM : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Baader Bank
MD
11/21
CTS EVENTIM : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
1 761 M
1 825 M
1 825 M
Net income 2022
176 M
182 M
182 M
Net cash 2022
753 M
781 M
781 M
P/E ratio 2022
32,0x
Yield 2022
1,60%
Capitalization
5 635 M
5 841 M
5 841 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,77x
EV / Sales 2023
2,59x
Nbr of Employees
3 042
Free-Float
61,2%
More Financials
Chart CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
58,70 €
Average target price
64,43 €
Spread / Average Target
9,76%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg
CEO, Director-Corporate Strategy & Marketing
Andreas Grandinger
Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Kundrun
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Alexander Ruoff
Chief Operating Officer
Cornelius Baur
Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
-8.79%
5 841
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
6.59%
16 472
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.
6.71%
15 944
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
-9.69%
13 295
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
-31.01%
11 393
WPP PLC
-22.43%
11 173
More Results
