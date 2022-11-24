Advanced search
    EVD   DE0005470306

CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA

(EVD)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:59 2022-11-24 am EST
59.08 EUR   +0.64%
11/22CTS EVENTIM : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Baader Bank
MD
11/21CTS EVENTIM : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
11/17CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
CTS EVENTIM : Raised to Buy by DZ Bank

11/24/2022 | 08:44am EST
DZ Bank's analyst Thomas Maul raises his rating from Neutral to Buy.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 761 M 1 825 M 1 825 M
Net income 2022 176 M 182 M 182 M
Net cash 2022 753 M 781 M 781 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 5 635 M 5 841 M 5 841 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 3 042
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 58,70 €
Average target price 64,43 €
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg CEO, Director-Corporate Strategy & Marketing
Andreas Grandinger Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Kundrun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Alexander Ruoff Chief Operating Officer
Cornelius Baur Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA-8.79%5 841
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA6.59%16 472
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.6.71%15 944
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-9.69%13 295
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.01%11 393
WPP PLC-22.43%11 173