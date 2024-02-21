EQS-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Joint Venture
CTS EVENTIM and AXS to become Ticketing Service Provider for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games

21-Feb-2024 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Los Angeles/Munich, 21 Feb. 2024 – CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, EVENTIM USA LLC, along with AXS Group LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), has entered into an agreement with the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This agreement appoints a joint venture as the official ticketing service provider of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, providing ticketing software, professional staffing, management, marketing, and related support services for their ticketing program.

The LA28 Olympic Games will be held from 14 to 30 July, and the LA28 Paralympic Games will run from 15 to 27 August.

CTS EVENTIM expects from the agreement a positive revenue contribution in the lower three-digit million Euro range.

 

About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2023, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.4 billion across more than 25 countries.

 

