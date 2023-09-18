

CTS EVENTIM and Austrian Ski Association agree long-term partnership

Hamburg/Innsbruck, 18 Sept. 2023 – CTS EVENTIM, a leading international provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, and the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) have agreed a long-term partnership covering all major Ski Austria events, including World Cup events, in Austria.

Tickets for the World Cup and World Championships are now on sale through ÖSV’s online shop www.skiaustriaticket.at. EVENTIM Sports built the shop on the proven EVENTIM.Tixx system. In addition, the shop is connected to the high-reach ticketing sites oeticket.com and eventim.de, which will also sell the tickets. Fans will be able to buy advance tickets in brick-and-mortar sales outlets across Austria and Germany as usual.

The partnership with CTS EVENTIM will bring ÖSV and ski fans everywhere numerous benefits.

An interface between the new online shop and the CRM system will allow ÖSV to further optimize its services and communicate better and more directly with ski fans. The association will have more flexibility when it comes to building and designing event pages. It will also be able to tap into the full marketing power of the biggest ticketing platforms in Austria and Germany.

For ski fans, the shop page now displays more information about the events, and the fully digital ticketing process means they can easily share tickets and gain faster access to events. This is made possible by EVENTIM.Access, a mobile ticket-checking system used at the venues. It is designed to enable fast, simple, and reliable ticket checks, even with large numbers of visitors.

Christian Scherer, Secretary-General of ÖSV: “Our partnership with CTS EVENTIM is about giving Ski Austria fans full access to tickets on www.skiaustriaticket.at and providing a friction-free experience for fans attending our World Cup events in winter 2023/24 and our major events at Kulm in 2024 and in Saalbach in 2025.”

Jens Brämer, Managing Director of EVENTIM Sports: “We’re delighted that ÖSV has chosen EVENTIM.Tixx. The partnership underscores the power and flexibility of our digital platform, which we’ll continue to refine in the coming years in collaboration with ÖSV. All Ski Austria fans can now receive excellent digital services and all key information about Ski Austria events from a single source.”

The Ski Austria World Cup events deliver first-class winter sporting action every year. The next World Cup season kicks off in late October 2023 with the Alpine Ski World Cup in Sölden. Tickets for all 15 events went on sale on 1 September 2023.

