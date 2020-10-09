DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

CTS EVENTIM and Matt Schwarz to team up from 2021 onwards



09.10.2020 / 10:00

CTS EVENTIM and Matt Schwarz to team up from 2021 onwards

Hamburg, 9 October 2020. Matt Schwarz, former Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Live Nation GSA, and CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA will be joining forces at the start of next year.

With effect from January 2021, Matt Schwarz will be managing eventimpresents (formerly MLK), the promotion company behind the long-established 'Rock am Ring' and 'Rock im Park' festivals, and will be responsible for acquiring attractive national and international tours and shows on behalf of EVENTIM LIVE, CTS EVENTIM's unified promoter network.

Schwarz worked for Live Nation GSA as COO and Managing Director from its establishment in mid-2015 until February 2020. Prior to that, he was heavily involved in the 'Rock am Ring' and 'Rock im Park' festivals in his capacity as Vice President of MLK.



