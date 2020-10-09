Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA    EVD   DE0005470306

CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA

(EVD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CTS EVENTIM : and Matt Schwarz to team up from 2021 onwards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
CTS EVENTIM and Matt Schwarz to team up from 2021 onwards

09.10.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

CTS EVENTIM and Matt Schwarz to team up from 2021 onwards

Hamburg, 9 October 2020. Matt Schwarz, former Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Live Nation GSA, and CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA will be joining forces at the start of next year.

With effect from January 2021, Matt Schwarz will be managing eventimpresents (formerly MLK), the promotion company behind the long-established 'Rock am Ring' and 'Rock im Park' festivals, and will be responsible for acquiring attractive national and international tours and shows on behalf of EVENTIM LIVE, CTS EVENTIM's unified promoter network.

Schwarz worked for Live Nation GSA as COO and Managing Director from its establishment in mid-2015 until February 2020. Prior to that, he was heavily involved in the 'Rock am Ring' and 'Rock im Park' festivals in his capacity as Vice President of MLK.

About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. In 2019, around 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - be it through stationary box offices, online or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside' and 'Lucca Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2019, its 3,202-strong workforce generated more than 1.4 billion Euro in sales revenue in 21 countries.

Head of Corporate Communications:
Frank Brandmaier
Tel: +49 40 380788-7299
frank.brandmaier@eventim.de


09.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-0
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail: info@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1139567

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1139567  09.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139567&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
04:05aCTS EVENTIM : and Matt Schwarz to team up from 2021 onwards
EQ
10/05CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
10/05CTS EVENTIM : and European Handball Federation enter strategic partnership for E..
PU
10/05CTS EVENTIM : and European Handball Federation enter strategic partnership for E..
EQ
09/17CTS EVENTIM : DZ Bank lowers to Sell rating
MD
09/11MINIMUM DISTANCING AND VISITOR DATA : CTS EVENTIM makes events in times of Coron..
EQ
09/10CTS EVENTIM : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/24CTS EVENTIM : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
08/21CTS EVENTIM : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/21CTS EVENTIM : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 403 M 475 M 475 M
Net income 2020 -55,4 M -65,3 M -65,3 M
Net cash 2020 508 M 598 M 598 M
P/E ratio 2020 -70,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 951 M 4 643 M 4 652 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,53x
EV / Sales 2021 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 439
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 38,33 €
Last Close Price 41,16 €
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Kundrun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Alexander Ruoff Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Grandinger Chief Financial Officer
Jobst W. Plog Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA-26.57%4 643
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.28.91%17 155
AUTOHOME INC.24.72%11 883
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-34.40%11 420
WPP PLC-38.08%10 381
WEIBO CORPORATION-10.68%9 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group