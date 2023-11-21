

CTS EVENTIM and Sony Music Latin Iberia Joint Venture expands South American ticketing business

The Joint Venture has acquired majority stakes in Punto Ticket and Teleticket, the leading ticketing providers in Chile and Peru



EVENTIM is now providing ticketing services in three of South America’s biggest live entertainment markets

Munich, 21 Nov. 2023 – CTS EVENTIM, a leading international provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, and Sony Music Latin Iberia, are expanding the EVENTIM joint venture to acquire Punto Ticket in Chile and Teleticket in Peru. These acquisitions will provide ticketing systems and related services to concert promoters and venues across the two countries. Corporate leadership for the acquired companies will remain in place.

In 2016, CTS EVENTIM and Sony Music Latin Iberia formed a joint venture to provide ticketing services in Brazil, leveraging both CTS EVENTIM’s state-of-the-art technology platform and Sony Music Latin Iberia’s broad range of Latin American business. Today’s announcement establishes the partnership’s continued commitment to providing robust services across South America for the dynamic live entertainment market.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “South America is a real growth market for ticketing and live entertainment. We’re delighted to be partnering with Sony Music in two more extremely dynamic territories, and to have Punto Ticket Chile and Teleticket Peru joining our global network.”

Afo Verde, Chairman and CEO, Sony Music Latin Iberia: “The expansion of our operations to Chile and Peru showcases our continued commitment to fans, artists, promoters, venues, and the live music business. Chile and Peru are exciting, growing markets and a vital stop for both Latin and international touring superstars alike. We look forward to our continued partnership with EVENTIM to provide top of class service and solutions to both consumers and our clients in these markets.”

Danton Vinales, Founder and CTO, Punto Ticket: “This partnership propels us into a new growth trajectory within the impressive CTS EVENTIM and Sony Music network. The collaborative essence of this venture not only enriches our technological skills but also amplifies the service quality for promoters, artists, and fans as well. As we complement our local expertise with global capabilities, the future is ripe with promises of superior live entertainment experiences. I, alongside the Punto Ticket & Teleticket teams, eagerly anticipate the remarkable journey and achievements ahead with our new partners.”

About CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is a leading international provider of ticketing services and live entertainment. About 250 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. These portals include the brands eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The CTS EVENTIM Group also owns a number of companies promoting concerts, tours, and festivals such as Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside and Lucca Summer. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2022, the EVENTIM Group is the third-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues, such as the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin, and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2022, the Group generated revenue of EUR 1.9 billion across more than 20 countries.

About Sony Music Entertainment

At Sony Music Entertainment, we fuel the creative journey. We've played a pioneering role in music history, from the first-ever music label to the invention of the flat disc record. We've nurtured some of music's most iconic artists and produced some of the most influential recordings of all time. Today, we work in more than 60 countries, supporting a diverse roster of international superstars, developing independent artists and visionary creators. From our position at the intersection of music, entertainment, and technology, we bring imagination and expertise to the newest products and platforms, embrace new business models, employ breakthrough tools, and provide powerful insights that help our artists push creative boundaries and reach new audiences. In everything we do, we're committed to artistic integrity, transparency, and entrepreneurship. Sony Music Entertainment is a member of the Sony family of global companies. Learn more about our artists, creators, and labels here.

MEDIA CONTACTS – CTS EVENTIM

Christian Colmorgen

Head of Corporate Communications

christian.colmorgen@eventim.de

INVESTOR RELATIONS – CTS EVENTIM

Marco Haeckermann

Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy

marco.haeckermann@eventim.de

MEDIA CONTACTS – SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT

Melissa Cusack

Vice President, Corporate Communications

melissa.cusack@sonymusic.com