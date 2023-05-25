Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVD   DE0005470306

CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA

(EVD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:15:06 2023-05-25 am EDT
61.40 EUR   -0.65%
03:01aCTS EVENTIM gives the go-ahead for Italy's largest and most innovative multipurpose arena – TREVI commissioned with first construction phase
EQ
05/24Global markets live: Agilent, Intuit, Palo Alto, Kohl's, Urban Outfitters...
MS
05/24Cts Eventim Ag & Co. Kgaa : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTS EVENTIM gives the go-ahead for Italy's largest and most innovative multipurpose arena – TREVI commissioned with first construction phase

05/25/2023 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


EQS-Media / 25.05.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Press release

CTS EVENTIM gives the go-ahead for Italy’s largest and most innovative multipurpose arena – TREVI commissioned with first construction phase

Munich/Milan, 25 May 2023. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, has commissioned TREVI with the first construction phase of the Arena Santa Giulia in Milan. This marks the start of of the largest and most modern multifunctional hall in Italy and the accompanying development of the new Santa Giulia district. Renowned architect David Chipperfield joined forces with international consultants Arup on the design.

Civil engineering company TREVI is already setting up the construction site and will start driving in the first piles that will form the new arena’s deep foundations. In parallel, the general contractor to build the arena will be chosen over the coming weeks.

The planned construction of the new arena, which will hold up to 16,000 people, is expected to take around two and a half years. The project design includes a piazza with more than 10,000 square metres of space for summer festivals and open-air events. The ensemble will be a prime location for national and international live events, and will be part of CTS EVENTIM’s portfolio of world-class venues.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, says: “We are now looking forward to the next phase of construction. TREVI has decades of experience with this type of specialised foundation work, which will ensure a successful start to the arena’s construction. Together, we aim to create a high-quality events venue in Italy that will transform Milan into an attractive hub for the sports and entertainment industries with a global reach.”

 

About CTS EVENTIM 
CTS EVENTIM is a leading international provider of ticketing services and live entertainment. About 250 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. These portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The CTS EVENTIM Group also includes a number of companies promoting concerts, tours, and festivals such as Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside, and Lucca Summer. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2022, the EVENTIM Group is the third-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin, and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2022, the Group generated revenue of EUR 1.9 billion across more than 20 countries.

 

For more information:

Head of Corporate Communications:   
Carmen Fesenbeck      
Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299   
carmen.fesenbeck@eventim.de  

 

Investor Relations: 
Marco Haeckermann 
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy 
Tel.: +49.421.3666.270 
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Key word(s): Construction

25.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-0
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail: info@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1641339

 
End of News EQS Media

1641339  25.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1641339&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
03:01aCTS EVENTIM gives the go-ahead for Italy's largest and most innovative multipurpose are..
EQ
05/24Global markets live: Agilent, Intuit, Palo Alto, Kohl's, Urban Outfi..
MS
05/24Cts Eventim Ag & Co. Kgaa : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
05/24CTS Eventim only sticks to forecast despite good quarter - share price slide
DP
05/24CTS Eventim under pressure after good run - outlook stands
DP
05/24Cts Eventim Ag & Co. Kgaa : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
05/24Baader Bank leaves CTS Eventim at 'Add' - Target 67 euros
DP
05/24CTS EVENTIM : Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
05/24US Futures, European Stocks Down as Focus Remains on US Debt Ceiling
DJ
05/24CTS Eventim sells significantly more tickets - profit quadrupled
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 060 M 2 217 M 2 217 M
Net income 2023 207 M 222 M 222 M
Net cash 2023 766 M 824 M 824 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,7x
Yield 2023 1,74%
Capitalization 5 932 M 6 384 M 6 384 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 042
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 61,80 €
Average target price 68,43 €
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg CEO, Director-Corporate Strategy & Marketing
Holger Hohrein Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Kundrun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Alexander Ruoff Chief Operating Officer
Cornelius Baur Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA3.69%6 384
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.48%406 740
NETFLIX, INC.23.73%158 252
PROSUS N.V.1.44%90 182
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.56.33%78 241
AIRBNB, INC.24.27%66 965
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer