CTS EVENTIM gives the go-ahead for Italy’s largest and most innovative multipurpose arena – TREVI commissioned with first construction phase

Munich/Milan, 25 May 2023. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, has commissioned TREVI with the first construction phase of the Arena Santa Giulia in Milan. This marks the start of of the largest and most modern multifunctional hall in Italy and the accompanying development of the new Santa Giulia district. Renowned architect David Chipperfield joined forces with international consultants Arup on the design.

Civil engineering company TREVI is already setting up the construction site and will start driving in the first piles that will form the new arena’s deep foundations. In parallel, the general contractor to build the arena will be chosen over the coming weeks.

The planned construction of the new arena, which will hold up to 16,000 people, is expected to take around two and a half years. The project design includes a piazza with more than 10,000 square metres of space for summer festivals and open-air events. The ensemble will be a prime location for national and international live events, and will be part of CTS EVENTIM’s portfolio of world-class venues.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, says: “We are now looking forward to the next phase of construction. TREVI has decades of experience with this type of specialised foundation work, which will ensure a successful start to the arena’s construction. Together, we aim to create a high-quality events venue in Italy that will transform Milan into an attractive hub for the sports and entertainment industries with a global reach.”

