CTS Eventim : Half-yearly financial report 2021

1. CTS EVENTIM SHARES

At the start of the second quarter of 2021, the DAX and MDAX, in particular, fared less well than other international indices, such as those in the United Kingdom and USA. This was due to the slow start to Germany's vaccination pro- grammes. However, trading in 2021 has been characterised by benign market conditions so far. In the first half of 2021, the capital markets also benefited from the continuation of the central banks' expansionary monetary policy based on moderate inflation. With vaccination rates rising and coronavirus case numbers falling, the capital markets have held steady in recent weeks and the indices have been able to make further gains.

The share price of CTS KGaA, whose business has taken a direct hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, was unable to follow the uptrend in the stock markets, especially against the backdrop of poor market conditions for live entertainment at the start of the second quarter. CTS EVENTIM shares eventually staged a recovery at the end of the second quarter thanks to the momentum provided by the successful vaccination programmes. Overall, the CTS Group's healthy liquidity position and robust balance sheet enabled CTS EVENTIM shares to remain very stable given the uncertainty about the pandemic going forward.

CTS EVENTIM shares continue to attract strong interest from investment banks. Baader Helvea, Bank of America, Berenberg, DZ Bank, Jeffries, Kepler Cheuvreux and NordLB currently analyse CTS EVENTIM and issue recommendations regarding investment. Of the seven investment banks, six recommend buying or holding CTS EVENTIM shares.

Despite ongoing travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic, CTS EVENTIM presented itself to many different international and German investors during the first six months of 2021. Once again, most of these meetings took place as virtual events. CTS EVENTIM will carry on maintaining and expanding its excellent relationships with the various players in the capital markets going forward. The CTS EVENTIM investor relations strategy continues to focus on transparent and direct communication with the capital markets and a steady increase in the level of awareness of CTS EVENTIM in the global capital markets.

CTS EVENTIM SHARES (1 JANUARY TO 18 AUGUST 2021, INDEXED)