    EVD   DE0005470306

CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA

(EVD)
  Report
CTS Eventim : Half-yearly financial report 2021

08/24/2021 | 01:34am EDT
Group interim report as

at 30 June 2021

KEY GROUP FIGURES

1 Jan 2021

1 Jan 2020

Change

- 30 Jun 2021

- 30 Jun 2020 1

[EUR'000]

[EUR'000]

[in %]

Revenue

65,306

198,473

-67.1

EBITDA

76,976

-3,495

2,302.3

EBITDA margin

117.9%

-1.8%

119.6 pp

EBIT

50,684

-31,490

261.0

EBIT margin

77.6%

-15.9%

93.5 pp

Normalised EBITDA

79,436

-2,703

3,038.5

Normalised EBITDA margin

121.6%

-1.4%

123.0 pp

Normalised EBIT before amortisation from purchase price allocation

58,411

-23,368

350.0

Normalised EBIT margin before amortisation from purchase price allocation

89.4%

-11.8%

101.2 pp

Non-recurring items 2

2,460

792

210.6

Amortisation resulting from purchase price allocation

5,267

7,329

-28.1

Earnings before taxes (EBT)

45,244

-57,731

178.4

Profit or loss for the period attributable to shareholders

26,972

-40,434

166.7

[EUR]

[EUR]

Earnings per share 3, basic (= diluted)

0.28

-0.42

166.7

[Qty]

[Qty]

Number of tickets sold online (millions)

7.5

11.5

-34.5

Number of employees 4

2,352

2,735

-14.0

Of which temporary

(136)

(296)

-54.2

  1. Adjusted prior-year figures owing to the finalised purchase price allocation for the Gadget Group
  2. Detailed description of non-recurring items on page 9
  3. Number of shares: 96 million
  4. Number of employees at end of period (active workforce)

CTS EVENTIM JOINS THE ROAD TO RECOVERY IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021

Sharp rise in revenue in second quarter compared with prior-year quarter

Significant pick-up in ticket sales since the spring

Projects for the future in Asia and Milan

New technology for checking health certificates at events

CEO Schulenberg: "CTS EVENTIM is optimally positioned for the return of live entertainment"

CONTENTS

1.

CTS EVENTIM SHARES

5

2.

INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT

6

3.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

17

Consolidated balance sheet

17

Consolidated income statement

19

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

20

Consolidated income statement (1 April - 30 June 2021)

21

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (1 April - 30 June 2021)

22

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

23

Condensed consolidated cash flow statement

24

Selected notes to the consolidated financial statements

25

Contents

1. CTS EVENTIM SHARES

At the start of the second quarter of 2021, the DAX and MDAX, in particular, fared less well than other international indices, such as those in the United Kingdom and USA. This was due to the slow start to Germany's vaccination pro- grammes. However, trading in 2021 has been characterised by benign market conditions so far. In the first half of 2021, the capital markets also benefited from the continuation of the central banks' expansionary monetary policy based on moderate inflation. With vaccination rates rising and coronavirus case numbers falling, the capital markets have held steady in recent weeks and the indices have been able to make further gains.

The share price of CTS KGaA, whose business has taken a direct hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, was unable to follow the uptrend in the stock markets, especially against the backdrop of poor market conditions for live entertainment at the start of the second quarter. CTS EVENTIM shares eventually staged a recovery at the end of the second quarter thanks to the momentum provided by the successful vaccination programmes. Overall, the CTS Group's healthy liquidity position and robust balance sheet enabled CTS EVENTIM shares to remain very stable given the uncertainty about the pandemic going forward.

CTS EVENTIM shares continue to attract strong interest from investment banks. Baader Helvea, Bank of America, Berenberg, DZ Bank, Jeffries, Kepler Cheuvreux and NordLB currently analyse CTS EVENTIM and issue recommendations regarding investment. Of the seven investment banks, six recommend buying or holding CTS EVENTIM shares.

Despite ongoing travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic, CTS EVENTIM presented itself to many different international and German investors during the first six months of 2021. Once again, most of these meetings took place as virtual events. CTS EVENTIM will carry on maintaining and expanding its excellent relationships with the various players in the capital markets going forward. The CTS EVENTIM investor relations strategy continues to focus on transparent and direct communication with the capital markets and a steady increase in the level of awareness of CTS EVENTIM in the global capital markets.

CTS EVENTIM SHARES (1 JANUARY TO 18 AUGUST 2021, INDEXED)

115%

110%

105%

100%

95%

90%

85%

Jan 21

Feb 21

Mar 21

Apr 21

May 21

Jun 21

Jul 21

Aug 21

CTS

MDAX

5 CTS EVENTIM Shares

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 05:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
