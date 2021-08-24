CTS Eventim : Half-yearly financial report 2021

Normalised EBIT before amortisation from purchase price allocation
58,411
-23,368
350.0
Normalised EBIT margin before amortisation from purchase price allocation
89.4%
-11.8%
101.2 pp
Non-recurring items 2
2,460
792
210.6
Amortisation resulting from purchase price allocation
5,267
7,329
-28.1
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
45,244
-57,731
178.4
Profit or loss for the period attributable to shareholders
26,972
-40,434
166.7
[EUR]
[EUR]
Earnings per share 3, basic (= diluted)
0.28
-0.42
166.7
[Qty]
[Qty]
Number of tickets sold online (millions)
7.5
11.5
-34.5
Number of employees 4
2,352
2,735
-14.0
Of which temporary
(136)
(296)
-54.2
Adjusted prior-year figures owing to the finalised purchase price allocation for the Gadget Group
Detailed description of non-recurring items on page 9
Number of shares: 96 million
Number of employees at end of period (active workforce)
CTS EVENTIM JOINS THE ROAD TO RECOVERY IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021
Sharp rise in revenue in second quarter compared with prior-year quarter
Significant pick-up in ticket sales since the spring
Projects for the future in Asia and Milan
New technology for checking health certificates at events
CEO Schulenberg: "CTS EVENTIM is optimally positioned for the return of live entertainment"
CONTENTS
1.
CTS EVENTIM SHARES
5
2.
INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT
6
3.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021
17
Consolidated balance sheet
17
Consolidated income statement
19
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
20
Consolidated income statement (1 April - 30 June 2021)
21
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (1 April - 30 June 2021)
22
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
23
Condensed consolidated cash flow statement
24
Selected notes to the consolidated financial statements
25
1. CTS EVENTIM SHARES
At the start of the second quarter of 2021, the DAX and MDAX, in particular, fared less well than other international indices, such as those in the United Kingdom and USA. This was due to the slow start to Germany's vaccination pro- grammes. However, trading in 2021 has been characterised by benign market conditions so far. In the first half of 2021, the capital markets also benefited from the continuation of the central banks' expansionary monetary policy based on moderate inflation. With vaccination rates rising and coronavirus case numbers falling, the capital markets have held steady in recent weeks and the indices have been able to make further gains.
The share price of CTS KGaA, whose business has taken a direct hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, was unable to follow the uptrend in the stock markets, especially against the backdrop of poor market conditions for live entertainment at the start of the second quarter. CTS EVENTIM shares eventually staged a recovery at the end of the second quarter thanks to the momentum provided by the successful vaccination programmes. Overall, the CTS Group's healthy liquidity position and robust balance sheet enabled CTS EVENTIM shares to remain very stable given the uncertainty about the pandemic going forward.
CTS EVENTIM shares continue to attract strong interest from investment banks. Baader Helvea, Bank of America, Berenberg, DZ Bank, Jeffries, Kepler Cheuvreux and NordLB currently analyse CTS EVENTIM and issue recommendations regarding investment. Of the seven investment banks, six recommend buying or holding CTS EVENTIM shares.
Despite ongoing travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic, CTS EVENTIM presented itself to many different international and German investors during the first six months of 2021. Once again, most of these meetings took place as virtual events. CTS EVENTIM will carry on maintaining and expanding its excellent relationships with the various players in the capital markets going forward. The CTS EVENTIM investor relations strategy continues to focus on transparent and direct communication with the capital markets and a steady increase in the level of awareness of CTS EVENTIM in the global capital markets.
CTS EVENTIM SHARES (1 JANUARY TO 18 AUGUST 2021, INDEXED)
115%
110%
105%
100%
95%
90%
85%
Jan 21
Feb 21
Mar 21
Apr 21
May 21
Jun 21
Jul 21
Aug 21
CTS
MDAX
5 CTS EVENTIM Shares
