CTS Eventim : Holger Hohrein to join CTS EVENTIM as Chief Financial Officer

Munich, 6 December 2022. Effective 1 January 2023, Holger Hohrein has been appointed CFO of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co.KGaA, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. Hohrein is joining CTS EVENTIM from PEAC Finance where he was Chief Finance Officer and Chief Risk Officer.

He takes over from Andreas Grandinger, who has been responsible for Finance for three years and who, at his own request and by amicable consent, will step down from CTS EVENTIM's Executive Board when his contract ends on 31 December 2022.

"The Executive Board and Supervisory Board would like to thank Andreas Grandinger for the excellent work he has done for CTS EVENTIM," commented Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM. "He played a crucial role in helping CTS EVENTIM to overcome the challenging pandemic years and emerge from the crisis with renewed strength. We wish him the very best in all his future endeavours. At the same time, I am delighted that Holger Hohrein, with his strong management record, has agreed to join us as our new CFO."

Holger Hohrein (born 1971) graduated in business administration before launching his career at McKinsey, where he advised financial services providers on strategic treasury and risk management issues. After nine years with the management consultancy, he moved to a listed online bank, comdirect, in 2008. It was here in 2013 that Hohrein was promoted to the board of managing directors as CFO with responsibility for IT, corporate strategy, business development and innovation management. In 2017, his career then took him to the Hamburg-based fintech company Deposit Solutions, where as COO he was responsible for the company's international expansion and for platform development. From 2020, Hohrein was CFO and CRO at the financial services provider PEAC Finance, where he focused on transitioning the firm's business model to one of a deposit-taking bank and implementing pan-European transformation projects.

"Holger Hohrein is a respected finance manager with a wealth of professional experience. His versatility and extensive specialist expertise will make him an asset to our management team, where he will undoubtedly provide fresh impetus for our successful growth strategy," added Schulenberg.

About CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, around 250 million tickets per annum were marketed using the Company's systems - be it through physical box offices, online, or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour, and festival promoter companies for events like Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside, and Lucca Summer. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin, and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2021, against a backdrop of forced closures, cancellations, and restrictions on events as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Group generated revenue totalling €407.8 million in more than 20 countries. In 2019, the year before the outbreak of the pandemic, revenue was in excess of €1.4 billion.