DGAP-Adhoc : CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA signs agreement to develop Italy's largest multipurpose arena

Ad hoc disclosure Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with article 17, Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA signs agreement to develop Italy's largest multipurpose arena Munich, 3 August 2021. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA signed an agreement today to build and operate Italy's largest state-of-the-art multipurpose arena, the MSG Arena in Milan. The total investment amounts to around ?180 million over the course of the project. A project company based in Milan that is part of the Eventim Group will acquire a 50,000m² plot of land in the south-east of Italy's northern powerhouse from Milano Santa Giulia S.p.A., where it will plan, build, and operate the new arena, including the outdoor facilities and two neighbouring multi-storey car parks. The arena will be able to host up to 16,000 people and boast an outdoor area of more than 10,000m², which will be suitable for open-air events. Construction will begin in autumn 2022, with completion set for autumn 2025.

The arena is scheduled to be presented to the International Olympic Committee in early 2026 as a venue for the Winter Olympics. After the Olympics, the Eventim project company will continue operating the venue.

The MSG Arena is part of the Milano Santa Giulia urban development project, which includes offices, housing and retail units across 120 hectares, just a few kilometres from the centre of Milan.

This project expands CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA's portfolio of internationally renowned event venues, which includes the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the EVENTIM Apollo in London and the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen.

About CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, around 250 million tickets per annum were marketed using the Company's systems, including physical box offices, online portals and mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoters for events like Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside and Lucca Summer. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. Against a backdrop of forced closures, cancellations and restrictions on events as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Group generated revenue totalling ?256.8 million in 21 countries in 2020 compared with more than ?1.4 billion in the year before.

