  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVD   DE0005470306

CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA

(EVD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

DGAP-PVR : CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Release -3-

04/26/2021 | 04:09am EDT
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock UK Holdco Limited                                  %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)                         %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Fund Managers Limited                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 23 Apr 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA 
              Rablstr. 26 
              81669 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.eventim.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1188167 2021-04-26

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188167&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 644 M 780 M 780 M
Net income 2021 -10,5 M -12,7 M -12,7 M
Net cash 2021 247 M 299 M 299 M
P/E ratio 2021 -499x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 5 285 M 6 375 M 6 399 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,82x
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 256
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 48,00 €
Last Close Price 55,06 €
Spread / Highest target 5,34%
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Grandinger Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Kundrun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Alexander Ruoff Chief Operating Officer
Jobst W. Plog Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA1.21%6 375
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.93%22 365
OMNICOM GROUP INC.30.24%17 471
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA34.45%16 243
WPP PLC20.98%16 130
AUTOHOME INC.-5.97%11 929
