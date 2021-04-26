Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
  News
  Summary
    EVD   DE0005470306

CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA

(EVD)
  Report
DGAP-PVR : CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/26/2021 | 04:09am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA 
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 
with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-04-26 / 10:07 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA 
 
 Street:                         Rablstr. 26 
 
 Postal code:                    81669 
 
 City:                           München 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900FDHSN08UBJII80 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 20 Apr 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               4.21 %                     0.32 %       4.54 %                             96000000 
 
 Previous                          4.10 %                     0.29 %       4.39 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0005470306               0        4045820            0 %         4.21 % 
 
 Total                    4045820                       4.21 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument            Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion          Voting rights Voting rights in 
                               date                     period                               absolute                % 
 
 Lent Securities (right to     N/A                      N/A                                    311227           0.32 % 
 recall) 
 
                                                        Total                                  311227           0.32 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 -                                                                                                     0            0 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0            0 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
                                         % of voting rights (if        % of voting rights through Total of both (if at 
 Name                                      at least 3% or more)    instruments (if at least 5% or    least 5% or more) 
                                                                                            more) 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Fund Advisors                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,                       %                                 %                    % 
 National Association 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 (Australia) Limited 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited                                  %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia                        %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 644 M 780 M 780 M
Net income 2021 -10,5 M -12,7 M -12,7 M
Net cash 2021 247 M 299 M 299 M
P/E ratio 2021 -499x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 5 285 M 6 375 M 6 399 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,82x
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 256
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 48,00 €
Last Close Price 55,06 €
Spread / Highest target 5,34%
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Grandinger Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Kundrun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Alexander Ruoff Chief Operating Officer
Jobst W. Plog Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA1.21%6 375
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.93%22 365
OMNICOM GROUP INC.30.24%17 471
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA34.45%16 243
WPP PLC20.98%16 130
AUTOHOME INC.-5.97%11 929
