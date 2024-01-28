HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The latest train drivers' strike on the railroads is also having an impact on the events industry. Anyone traveling to another city for a concert may have to change to another means of transport - or not travel at all.

The Federal Association of the Concert and Event Industry sees little impact "for most local events", as Managing Director Johannes Everke told the German Press Agency. "What is clear, however, is the reluctance of audiences to book music tourism offers - in other words, long journeys or packages comprising travel, tickets and accommodation," said Everke. "The public currently has no confidence here, even for offers that are in the near future."

The background to the work stoppages by the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) is the demand for higher wages and fewer working hours. The current strike was due to end on Monday night./lif/DP/jha