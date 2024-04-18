HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking has added CTS Event im to its rating with a "Buy" and a target price of 102 euros. The live entertainment industry has made an astonishing comeback in 2023, analyst Cornelis Kik wrote in a study published on Thursday. The strong demand is likely to continue, according to his thesis. With CTS, investors are betting on the undisputed market leader in Europe./tih/la

