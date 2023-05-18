More concerts and events: CTS Eventim grows significantly at the start of the year

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The resurgence of concert and event culture following the Corona restrictions has given ticket seller and promoter CTS Eventim a tailwind at the start of the year. Sales in the first quarter reached a good 366 million euros, one and a half times the figure for the same quarter last year, as the company surprisingly announced on Thursday on the basis of preliminary figures. Operating profit (Ebitda) adjusted for special items multiplied to 76 million euros. Compared to the pre-Corona start of 2019, both figures were about 30 percent higher. On the stock market, the results went down well. Shares extended their gains to 2.3 percent in the morning.

"The results show that interest in live entertainment continues unabated," CTS CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg said, according to the statement. CTS is thus following up on its past record year of 2022. "We are on an organic growth course both nationally and internationally and promise ourselves continued positive business development."

Details on the results will be available when the full results are released on May 24. At that time, management could also comment on the outlook for the year. In March, the company had said sales and earnings figures for 2023 should remain at about the same level as the previous year. Excluding the government Corona aid in the comparative year, a profit increase is targeted./mis/jha/