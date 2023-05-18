Advanced search
    EVD   DE0005470306

CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA

(EVD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:12:57 2023-05-18 am EDT
61.60 EUR   +2.84%
More concerts and events: CTS Eventim grows significantly at the start of the year

05/18/2023 | 04:35am EDT
MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The resurgence of concert and event culture following the Corona restrictions has given ticket seller and promoter CTS Eventim a tailwind at the start of the year. Sales in the first quarter reached a good 366 million euros, one and a half times the figure for the same quarter last year, as the company surprisingly announced on Thursday on the basis of preliminary figures. Operating profit (Ebitda) adjusted for special items multiplied to 76 million euros. Compared to the pre-Corona start of 2019, both figures were about 30 percent higher. On the stock market, the results went down well. Shares extended their gains to 2.3 percent in the morning.

"The results show that interest in live entertainment continues unabated," CTS CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg said, according to the statement. CTS is thus following up on its past record year of 2022. "We are on an organic growth course both nationally and internationally and promise ourselves continued positive business development."

Details on the results will be available when the full results are released on May 24. At that time, management could also comment on the outlook for the year. In March, the company had said sales and earnings figures for 2023 should remain at about the same level as the previous year. Excluding the government Corona aid in the comparative year, a profit increase is targeted./mis/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 989 M 2 153 M 2 153 M
Net income 2023 210 M 227 M 227 M
Net cash 2023 882 M 955 M 955 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,5x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 5 750 M 6 225 M 6 225 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
EV / Sales 2024 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 042
Free-Float 61,2%
Technical analysis trends CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 59,90 €
Average target price 68,43 €
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg CEO, Director-Corporate Strategy & Marketing
Holger Hohrein Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Kundrun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Alexander Ruoff Chief Operating Officer
Cornelius Baur Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA0.50%6 225
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.23%417 845
NETFLIX, INC.13.18%148 366
PROSUS N.V.8.15%92 805
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.51.40%75 772
AIRBNB, INC.23.29%66 435
