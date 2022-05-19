

DGAP-Media / 19.05.2022 / 10:00



Press Release



RTL+ and partner CTS EVENTIM to live stream Germany?s legendary Rock am Ring festival

Festival on the first weekend of June to be streamed free of charge and without restrictions

Collaboration boosts CTS EVENTIM?s brand and media partnership activities

Munich/Cologne 19 May 2022. RTL+ rocks! After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the streaming service is showing Germany?s legendary Rock am Ring festival live in partnership with CTS EVENTIM, a leading international provider of ticketing services and live entertainment. From 3?5 June, RTL+ will be streaming an amazing line-up of acts free of charge and without restrictions to music fans everywhere via the web browser on RTLplus.de and the app for RTL+ premium users. Green Day, Muse and Volbeat will be headlining the festival, with other top acts including Placebo, Måneskin, Marteria, Beatsteaks, Jan Delay & Disko No. 1, The Offspring, Korn, Deftones and Scooter.

The stream will be produced by EVENTIM Brand Connect, which is responsible for brand partnerships, media marketing and sponsorships at CTS EVENTIM. ?We are delighted to have gained an outstanding new media partner in RTL+. After an enforced two-year break, this Rock am Ring festival promises to be extra special. It?s great that we can now share this experience with even more people,? says Dr Frithjof Pils, Managing Director of EVENTIM LIVE. ?Our partnership with RTL+ underscores our strategic objective to massively grow EVENTIM Brand Connect as a business segment in the near future.?

Frauke Neeb, programme director at RTL+: ?We are in the process of growing RTL+ into Germany?s largest entertainment platform, where we will also be offering an extensive range of music to stream in the future. We are delighted that this new partnership with EVENTIM is already giving us the opportunity to offer our customers a live stream of Germany?s largest music festival featuring top acts.?

Around 70 acts are expected at the festival on its traditional first weekend of June. Tens of thousands of music fans have flocked to the Nürburgring since 1985. The offshoot Rock im Park was added in 1997. Over the decades, top acts such as David Bowie, The Bangles, Alanis Morissette, The Fugees, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rage Against The Machine, Metallica and Die Toten Hosen have played there. From the outset, the festival has reflected the musical zeitgeist of the time.

EVENTIM Brand Connect enables companies to associate themselves with live events such as major festivals as part of their marketing strategy, allowing them to engage with specific target groups on an emotional level. The service offering includes the production of high-quality video streams of concerts and music festivals, and the use of CTS EVENTIM?s high-impact channels for targeted marketing activities. Customers include numerous big-name brands from sectors such as media, telecommunications and consumer goods.



ABOUT RTL+

With around three million paying subscribers and up to 7.01 million unique users per month, RTL+ is by far the leading German entertainment service in the streaming market. It offers the largest entertainment package with more than 55,000 hours of programmes from various genres. Diversity is always the watchword! RTL+ premium customers can access a wide range of exclusive content, from original productions by and for RTL+ in the segments ?shows?, ?real life? and ?comedy? to documentaries and high-quality, award-winning fiction. RTL+ also includes a comprehensive movie package, exclusive syndicated series, live sports, a growing family and kids section, and several highlights from its own TV portfolio. The RTL+ offering consists of free content funded by advertising, and two paid packages, Premium (?4.99 a month) and Premium Duo (?7.99 a month). The RTL+ Premium app is available on the following platforms: iOS, Android, HbbTV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, Panasonic TV, Hisense TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Magenta TV and Sky Q.

In the second half of 2022, RTL+ is set to evolve into Germany?s first all-encompassing media subscription service. Subscribers will then have access to a comprehensive music service, exclusive podcasts, a well-stocked collection of audio books and access to premium online magazines, as well as the familiar movies and series, shows, documentaries, sports and other information. All provided under the banner ?see more, read more, listen more?.

About CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, around 250 million tickets per annum were marketed using the Company?s systems ? be it through physical box offices, online, or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour, and festival promoter companies for events like Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside, and Lucca Summer. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe?s most renowned venues, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin, and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2021, against a backdrop of forced closures, cancellations, and restrictions on events as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Group generated revenue totalling ?407.8 million in more than 20 countries. In 2019, the year before the outbreak of the pandemic, revenue was in excess of ?1.4 billion.

Head of Corporate Communications:

Frank Brandmaier

Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299

frank.brandmaier@eventim.de

Investor Relations:

Marco Haeckermann

Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

Tel.: +49.421.3666.270

marco.haeckermann@eventim.de



Senior Manager Communications & PR RTL Germany

Janine Stein

Tel.: +49 221-456-74410

janine.stein2@rtl.de

Trainee Communications RTL Germany

Lena Rütten

Tel.: +49 221 456-74412

lena.ruetten@rtl.de