Announcement - Lisbon, 12 October 2023

Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that in the period from 6 to 12 October 2023 (inclusive) Banco BPI, S.A. has acquired 133,051 shares representing CTT's share capital, under the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program") and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted

% Session's Total

% Share

transaction

Volume (shares)

Average Price (€)

Volume

Capital

06-10-2023

8,550

3.3137

8.96%

0.01%

09-10-2023

67,000

3.3201

14.62%

0.05%

10-10-2023

17,200

3.3438

9.55%

0.01%

11-10-2023

17,351

3.3873

5.59%

0.01%

12-10-2023

22,950

3.4167

9.52%

0.02%

As at 12 October 2023, the Company had already acquired 1,609,889 shares under the scope of the Buy-back Program announced to the market on 21 June 2023. The price paid for these acquisitions amounted to a total of €5,529,737.

As a consequence, on this date, the Company holds an aggregated total of 2,988,021 own shares, representing 2.08% of its share capital. Further detailed information on all transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 6 to 12 October 2023 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 26 June 2023, CTT started trading in the context of the Buy-back Program, pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 9 of the Agenda of the 2023 General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 21 June 2023, under which a share buy-back program

was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 21 June 2023.

This information to the market and the general public is made pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. It is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

Annex 1

Trade Date

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Stock

Type of

Trading

Time (CET)

shares

(€)

business

Venue

Total

8,550

3.3137

06-10-2023

09:01:10

200

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

10:32:39

300

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

10:46:15

300

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

10:46:15

109

3.3100

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

10:55:34

703

3.3100

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

10:55:34

188

3.3100

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

10:55:38

400

3.3050

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

10:55:38

9

3.3050

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

10:55:38

441

3.3050

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

14:30:18

1,000

3.3250

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

14:31:07

139

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

14:31:07

761

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

14:51:36

1,299

3.3050

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

14:51:36

274

3.3050

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

14:51:36

927

3.3050

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

15:49:47

800

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

17:12:39

300

3.3400

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

06-10-2023

17:20:21

400

3.3400

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

Annex 2

Trade Date

Trading

Time (CET)

Number of

shares

Average Price

(€)

Stock

Type of

business

Trading

Venue

Total

67,000

3.3201

09-10-2023

09:00:38

600

3.3350

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

09:10:28

300

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

09:10:28

443

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

09:11:39

557

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

09:13:46

475

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

09:13:46

525

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

09:18:49

2,500

3.3100

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

09:35:59

1,554

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

09:35:59

103

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

09:35:59

1,800

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

09:35:59

43

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

10:08:10

1,100

3.3250

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

10:11:52

6,000

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

10:13:10

2,000

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

10:13:10

6,000

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

10:20:33

1,300

3.3250

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

11:14:20

2,400

3.3350

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

11:14:20

1,600

3.3350

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

11:49:18

1,700

3.3300

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

12:42:28

1,100

3.3250

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

12:42:28

253

3.3250

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

12:42:28

147

3.3250

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

13:36:47

800

3.3250

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

13:36:47

700

3.3250

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

14:04:53

150

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

14:04:53

450

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

14:04:53

1,500

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

14:09:02

2,000

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

14:38:49

650

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

14:38:49

45

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

14:38:49

505

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

14:38:49

366

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

14:38:49

134

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

14:44:04

1,000

3.3100

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

15:29:08

45

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

Trade Date

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Stock

Type of

Trading

Time (CET)

shares

(€)

business

Venue

09-10-2023

15:29:08

5,955

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

15:38:06

2,200

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

15:45:21

4,500

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

15:47:04

1,809

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

15:47:04

691

3.3200

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

16:52:00

1,000

3.3300

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

17:35:27

1,255

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

17:35:27

45

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

17:35:27

653

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

17:35:27

16

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

17:35:27

984

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

17:35:27

2,347

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

17:35:27

929

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

09-10-2023

17:35:27

3,771

3.3150

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 16:50:24 UTC.