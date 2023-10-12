CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001LISBOA
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00
Announcement - Lisbon, 12 October 2023
Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that in the period from 6 to 12 October 2023 (inclusive) Banco BPI, S.A. has acquired 133,051 shares representing CTT's share capital, under the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program") and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):
ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001
Date of the
Aggregated
Weighted
% Session's Total
% Share
transaction
Volume (shares)
Average Price (€)
Volume
Capital
06-10-2023
8,550
3.3137
8.96%
0.01%
09-10-2023
67,000
3.3201
14.62%
0.05%
10-10-2023
17,200
3.3438
9.55%
0.01%
11-10-2023
17,351
3.3873
5.59%
0.01%
12-10-2023
22,950
3.4167
9.52%
0.02%
As at 12 October 2023, the Company had already acquired 1,609,889 shares under the scope of the Buy-back Program announced to the market on 21 June 2023. The price paid for these acquisitions amounted to a total of €5,529,737.
As a consequence, on this date, the Company holds an aggregated total of 2,988,021 own shares, representing 2.08% of its share capital. Further detailed information on all transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 6 to 12 October 2023 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.
As disclosed to the market in due time, on 26 June 2023, CTT started trading in the context of the Buy-back Program, pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 9 of the Agenda of the 2023 General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 21 June 2023, under which a share buy-back program
www.ctt.pt
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001LISBOA
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00
was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 21 June 2023.
This information to the market and the general public is made pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. It is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Guy Pacheco
Market Relations Representative of CTT
Nuno Vieira
Head of Investor Relations of CTT
Contacts:
Email: investors@ctt.pt I Phone: + 351 210 471 087
www.ctt.pt
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001LISBOA
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00
Annex 1
Trade Date
Trading
Number of
Average Price
Stock
Type of
Trading
Time (CET)
shares
(€)
business
Venue
Total
8,550
3.3137
06-10-2023
09:01:10
200
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
10:32:39
300
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
10:46:15
300
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
10:46:15
109
3.3100
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
10:55:34
703
3.3100
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
10:55:34
188
3.3100
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
10:55:38
400
3.3050
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
10:55:38
9
3.3050
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
10:55:38
441
3.3050
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
14:30:18
1,000
3.3250
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
14:31:07
139
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
14:31:07
761
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
14:51:36
1,299
3.3050
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
14:51:36
274
3.3050
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
14:51:36
927
3.3050
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
15:49:47
800
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
17:12:39
300
3.3400
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
06-10-2023
17:20:21
400
3.3400
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
www.ctt.pt
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001LISBOA
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00
Annex 2
Trade Date
Trading
Time (CET)
Number of
shares
Average Price
(€)
Stock
Type of
business
Trading
Venue
Total
67,000
3.3201
09-10-2023
09:00:38
600
3.3350
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
09:10:28
300
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
09:10:28
443
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
09:11:39
557
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
09:13:46
475
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
09:13:46
525
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
09:18:49
2,500
3.3100
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
09:35:59
1,554
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
09:35:59
103
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
09:35:59
1,800
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
09:35:59
43
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
10:08:10
1,100
3.3250
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
10:11:52
6,000
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
10:13:10
2,000
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
10:13:10
6,000
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
10:20:33
1,300
3.3250
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
11:14:20
2,400
3.3350
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
11:14:20
1,600
3.3350
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
11:49:18
1,700
3.3300
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
12:42:28
1,100
3.3250
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
12:42:28
253
3.3250
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
12:42:28
147
3.3250
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
13:36:47
800
3.3250
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
13:36:47
700
3.3250
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
14:04:53
150
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
14:04:53
450
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
14:04:53
1,500
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
14:09:02
2,000
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
14:38:49
650
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
14:38:49
45
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
14:38:49
505
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
14:38:49
366
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
14:38:49
134
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
14:44:04
1,000
3.3100
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
15:29:08
45
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
www.ctt.pt
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001LISBOA
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00
Trade Date
Trading
Number of
Average Price
Stock
Type of
Trading
Time (CET)
shares
(€)
business
Venue
09-10-2023
15:29:08
5,955
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
15:38:06
2,200
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
15:45:21
4,500
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
15:47:04
1,809
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
15:47:04
691
3.3200
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
16:52:00
1,000
3.3300
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
17:35:27
1,255
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
17:35:27
45
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
17:35:27
653
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
17:35:27
16
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
17:35:27
984
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
17:35:27
2,347
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
17:35:27
929
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
09-10-2023
17:35:27
3,771
3.3150
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
www.ctt.pt
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 16:50:24 UTC.