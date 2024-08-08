Market Closed -
Euronext Lisbonne
11:35:07 2024-08-08 am EDT
After market
01:03:49 pm
4.175
EUR
-1.53%
4.170
-0.12%
CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
August 08, 2024 at 12:54 pm EDT
Date of the transaction
ISIN
Aggregated Volume
Weighted Average
Trading
(shares)
Price (€)
Venue
02/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
77,058
4.243
XLIS
05/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
10,000
4.105
XLIS
06/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
15,000
4.090
XLIS
07/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
6,769
4.217
XLIS
08/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
15,000
4.172
XLIS
02/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
6,000
4.248
CEUX
05/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
0
0.000
CEUX
06/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
0
0.000
CEUX
07/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
0
0.000
CEUX
08/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
0
0.000
CEUX
02/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
600
4.255
AQEU
05/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
0
0.000
AQEU
06/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
0
0.000
AQEU
07/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
0
0.000
AQEU
08/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
0
0.000
AQEU
02/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
1,200
4.255
TQEX
05/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
0
0.000
TQEX
06/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
0
0.000
TQEX
07/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
0
0.000
TQEX
08/08/2024
PTCTT0AM0001
0
0.000
TQEX
Disclaimer CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on
08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 August 2024 16:53:07 UTC.
CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A. is the Portuguese leader in postal services provision. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- mail collection and delivery (50.4%): letters, postcards, ads, advertising documents, newspapers, etc.;
- express and parcels transportation and delivery services (40.2%): activity ensured in Portugal, Spain and Mozambique;
- sale of financial products and services (7.2%): public debt certificates, postal saving products, insurance and postal money orders;
- banking and payment services (2.2%): savings accounts, consumer credit (auto loans and credit cards), mortgage loans, off-balance sheet savings. The group also provides payment solutions (Payshop) allowing paying for purchases through the Internet and via certified agents (kiosks, tobacconists, supermarkets, etc.).
Portugal accounts for 69% of net sales.
