Date of the transaction

ISIN

Aggregated Volume

Weighted Average

Trading

(shares)

Price (€)

Venue

02/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

77,058

4.243

XLIS

05/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

10,000

4.105

XLIS

06/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

15,000

4.090

XLIS

07/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

6,769

4.217

XLIS

08/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

15,000

4.172

XLIS

02/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

6,000

4.248

CEUX

05/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

0

0.000

CEUX

06/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

0

0.000

CEUX

07/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

0

0.000

CEUX

08/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

0

0.000

CEUX

02/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

600

4.255

AQEU

05/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

0

0.000

AQEU

06/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

0

0.000

AQEU

07/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

0

0.000

AQEU

08/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

0

0.000

AQEU

02/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

1,200

4.255

TQEX

05/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

0

0.000

TQEX

06/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

0

0.000

TQEX

07/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

0

0.000

TQEX

08/08/2024

PTCTT0AM0001

0

0.000

TQEX

