CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A. is the Portuguese leader in postal services provision. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - mail collection and delivery (50.4%): letters, postcards, ads, advertising documents, newspapers, etc.; - express and parcels transportation and delivery services (40.2%): activity ensured in Portugal, Spain and Mozambique; - sale of financial products and services (7.2%): public debt certificates, postal saving products, insurance and postal money orders; - banking and payment services (2.2%): savings accounts, consumer credit (auto loans and credit cards), mortgage loans, off-balance sheet savings. The group also provides payment solutions (Payshop) allowing paying for purchases through the Internet and via certified agents (kiosks, tobacconists, supermarkets, etc.). Portugal accounts for 69% of net sales.