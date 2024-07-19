CTT Correios de Portugal S A : New share buy-back programme
July 19, 2024 at 05:35 pm EDT
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Av. dos Combatentes, no. 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 69,220,000.00
Announcement - Lisbon, 19 July 2024
Material information
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that the Company has decided today to approve a share buyback programme and the respective terms and conditions, amounting to the overall value of €25,000,000, equivalent to 4.01% of CTT's market capitalisation1.
This programme, to be implemented over the coming 12 months, has the exclusive objectives of:
repurchasing a maximum of up to 8,500,000 shares, representing a maximum nominal value of €4,250,000 (which corresponds to 6.14% of the share capital at the present date) in any case not exceeding the referred maximum overall amount of investment; and (ii) decreasing the same amount of the share capital through the cancellation of the acquired own shares.
The programme will be carried out in the context of the authorisation for the acquisition of own shares granted by the General Meeting, pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April regarding market abuse and other related legislation. The programme will also be carried out under the detailed conditions to be disclosed in the announcement regarding the start of the programme published today by CTT. Any eventual capital decrease through the extinction of the own shares acquired under the programme is subject to prior approval by the General Meeting of CTT.
CTT remains committed to implementing a shareholder remuneration policy that is attractive to its shareholders, while maintaining the financial flexibility required to continue pursuing its goals of investment in business growth, organic and / or inorganic, and to be a leading Iberian player in logistics and e-commerce.
For this purpose, CTT's remuneration policy includes an ordinary dividend component, which is intended to be more recurrent, and a share buyback component, which will be more casuistic and will be applicable depending on market conditions. It should be noted that on 16 May 2024 CTT paid a dividend of € 0.17 per share in relation to fiscal year 2023.
This information to the market and the general public is made under the terms and for the purposes of article 29-Q of the Portuguese Securities Code and other relevant legislation in force in Portugal and may be accessed, in particular, on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.
With reference to the closing price registered in the regulated market of Euronext Lisbon on 18 July 2024.
www.ctt.pt
